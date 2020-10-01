Route 68 State Avenue Bridge Washing Starts Tuesday in Vanport Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on Route 68 (State Avenue) in Vanport Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, October 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on State Avenue in each direction over I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 16.

Crews from DeAngelo Brothers, LLC will conduct bridge washing operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

