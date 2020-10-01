Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 68 State Avenue Bridge Washing Starts Tuesday in Vanport Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on Route 68 (State Avenue) in Vanport Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, October 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on State Avenue in each direction over I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 16.

Crews from DeAngelo Brothers, LLC will conduct bridge washing operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

