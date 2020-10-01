McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp Closure Friday, Saturday in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a ramp closure on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday, October 2-3 weather permitting.

A portion of the ramp that carries traffic from Fifth Avenue in McKeesport to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge will close to motorists from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to allow crews to conduct girder repair work from an earlier truck strike. Ramp traffic to the bridge will be detoured

Posted Detour

From Fifth Avenue, take the ramp to Route 837 toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne

Bear right (at the closed ramp) toward Bowman Avenue/East Pittsburgh

Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

Take the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne

End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

