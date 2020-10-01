Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp Closure Friday, Saturday in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a ramp closure on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday, October 2-3 weather permitting.

A portion of the ramp that carries traffic from Fifth Avenue in McKeesport to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge will close to motorists from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to allow crews to conduct girder repair work from an earlier truck strike. Ramp traffic to the bridge will be detoured

Posted Detour

  • From Fifth Avenue, take the ramp to Route 837 toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne

  • Bear right (at the closed ramp) toward Bowman Avenue/East Pittsburgh

  • Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

  • Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

  • Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

  • Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

  • Take the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne

  • End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

