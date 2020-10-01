W.E. Donoghue & Co, LLC Announces Company Name Change to Donoghue Forlines LLC
Investment firm, W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC, announced that the company began operating under the name Donoghue Forlines LLC effective September 30, 2020.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment Management firm, W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC, announced today that the company began operating under a new name Donoghue Forlines LLC, (Donoghue Forlines) effective September 30, 2020. This name change solidifies the union of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC and JAForlines Global, LLC, which took place at the end of 2017. The acquisition resulted in a unique firm in the investment management space, and over the past two plus years together Donoghue
Forlines has evolved a compelling product lineup by combining fundamental, top-down research strategies along with rules-based disciplines. Along with this change, a new company logo and website reflect their story. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.
CEO Jeff Thompson stated “Donoghue Forlines more accurately depicts who we are today as a tactical investment management firm. While this is an exciting change for us, rest assured our core beliefs and philosophies remain the same. We are committed to providing the quality of service and communication our clients have come to expect.”
About Donoghue Forlines:
Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. We offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives.
