Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival Schedule Now Online
Online Pandemic-Safe Events Taking Place at www.BeforeIDieNM.com October 30 to November 2, 2020
This pandemic has brought mortality issues to top-of-mind awareness, prompting people to learn about death and plan for end-of-life. It won't kill you to discuss death.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many other in-person events impacted by the pandemic, the 4th annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival is going online as a virtual, safe experience. The schedule for the four days of death-positive conversations and experiences, October 30 to November 2, 2020, is now available at www.BeforeIDieNM.com.
— Gail Rubin, CT, Before I Die Festival Coordinator
“Prior to the novel coronavirus, in-person death discussion movements and festivals were sprouting up across the globe. This pandemic has brought mortality issues to top-of-mind awareness, prompting people to learn about death and plan for end-of-life,” said Gail Rubin, CT, pioneering death educator and coordinator of the festival.
The Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival has entertaining and educational elements which include:
• Behind-the-scenes virtual video tours of funeral homes, cemeteries and other interesting locations (free access to all).
• Lively panel discussions: “Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews” (BYOB), “Funeral Directors on Working in Coronavirus Hot Spots,” “Prospects for Medical Aid-in-Dying in New Mexico,” “The Woo-Woo Side of Death,” and “Where the Bodies are Buried,” all about cemeteries.
• Daily book discussions with authors on a range of end-of-life topics.
• Speakers and workshops on planning ahead, advance healthcare directives, New Mexico culture around death, and giving new life to our “stuff.”
• Daily Death Cafe conversations about mortality issues and questions.
• Online live theater performances of short one-act plays related to mortality written by Los Alamos playwright Robert Benjamin, with follow-up discussions.
• A VIP Halloween Experience, featuring Day of the Dead goodies, film clips, a “Show and Tales” game and other fun online interactions.
Tickets for Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival events range from one-day passes for $20 to all four days for $50 to the VIP Experience at $100. Tickets are now on sale online here: https://beforeidienm.com/virtual-festival-tickets-on-sale/
The International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association (ICCFA) recognized the 2018 Before I Die New Mexico Festival with their KIP Award for Best Event.
Festival Sponsors
The Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival is made possible by:
• A Good Goodbye – Gail Rubin puts the “fun” in funeral planning. www.AGoodGoodbye.com
• AFTR – a new way to stay connected with loved ones, anytime, anywhere. www.AFTR.live
• www.AquamationInfo.com – learn about alkaline hydrolysis, an eco-friendly, alternative to flame cremation.
• Compassion & Choices – offering care and choice at the end of life. www.CompassionAndChoices.org
• Daniels Family Funerals & Cremations, Fairview Memorial Park, Gabaldon Mortuary and Vista Verde Memorial Park in ABQ; Avista Cremation & Burial in Santa Fe; DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Espanola and in Taos.
• EstatePros LLC – offering professional dispersal of personal possessions due to a move, illness or death. www.EstateProsNM.com
• French Funerals & Cremations and Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
• Keeper – keeping memories alive with online tributes to preserve, celebrate and share life legacies. www.MyKeeper.com
A portion of the sponsorship proceeds and ticket sales from the Before I Die NM Virtual Festival will be donated to 501(c)(3) charitable partners Fathers Building Futures, making “caskets for a cause” (www.FathersBuildingFutures.com), and Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery, est. 1881 (www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org).
The festival is coordinated by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and the Doyenne of Death® with A Good Goodbye.
Gail Rubin
Before I Die New Mexico/A Good Goodbye
email us here
+1 505-265-7215
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
It Won't Kill You to Discuss Death