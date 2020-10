Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival Schedule Now Online

Let's talk about death. It won't kill you.

Online Pandemic-Safe Events Taking Place at www.BeforeIDieNM.com October 30 to November 2, 2020

This pandemic has brought mortality issues to top-of-mind awareness, prompting people to learn about death and plan for end-of-life. It won't kill you to discuss death.” — Gail Rubin, CT, Before I Die Festival Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like many other in-person events impacted by the pandemic, the 4th annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival is going online as a virtual, safe experience. The schedule for the four days of death-positive conversations and experiences, October 30 to November 2, 2020, is now available at www.BeforeIDieNM.com “Prior to the novel coronavirus, in-person death discussion movements and festivals were sprouting up across the globe. This pandemic has brought mortality issues to top-of-mind awareness, prompting people to learn about death and plan for end-of-life,” said Gail Rubin, CT, pioneering death educator and coordinator of the festival.The Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival has entertaining and educational elements which include:• Behind-the-scenes virtual video tours of funeral homes, cemeteries and other interesting locations (free access to all).• Lively panel discussions: “Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews” (BYOB), “Funeral Directors on Working in Coronavirus Hot Spots,” “Prospects for Medical Aid-in-Dying in New Mexico,” “The Woo-Woo Side of Death,” and “Where the Bodies are Buried,” all about cemeteries.• Daily book discussions with authors on a range of end-of-life topics.• Speakers and workshops on planning ahead, advance healthcare directives, New Mexico culture around death, and giving new life to our “stuff.”• Daily Death Cafe conversations about mortality issues and questions.• Online live theater performances of short one-act plays related to mortality written by Los Alamos playwright Robert Benjamin, with follow-up discussions.• A VIP Halloween Experience, featuring Day of the Dead goodies, film clips, a “Show and Tales” game and other fun online interactions.Tickets for Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival events range from one-day passes for $20 to all four days for $50 to the VIP Experience at $100. Tickets are now on sale online here: https://beforeidienm.com/virtual-festival-tickets-on-sale/ The International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association (ICCFA) recognized the 2018 Before I Die New Mexico Festival with their KIP Award for Best Event.Festival SponsorsThe Before I Die New Mexico Virtual Festival is made possible by:• A Good Goodbye – Gail Rubin puts the “fun” in funeral planning. www.AGoodGoodbye.com • AFTR – a new way to stay connected with loved ones, anytime, anywhere. www.AFTR.live www.AquamationInfo.com – learn about alkaline hydrolysis, an eco-friendly, alternative to flame cremation.• Compassion & Choices – offering care and choice at the end of life. www.CompassionAndChoices.org • Daniels Family Funerals & Cremations, Fairview Memorial Park, Gabaldon Mortuary and Vista Verde Memorial Park in ABQ; Avista Cremation & Burial in Santa Fe; DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Espanola and in Taos.• EstatePros LLC – offering professional dispersal of personal possessions due to a move, illness or death. www.EstateProsNM.com • French Funerals & Cremations and Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.• Keeper – keeping memories alive with online tributes to preserve, celebrate and share life legacies. www.MyKeeper.com A portion of the sponsorship proceeds and ticket sales from the Before I Die NM Virtual Festival will be donated to 501(c)(3) charitable partners Fathers Building Futures, making “caskets for a cause” ( www.FathersBuildingFutures.com ), and Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery, est. 1881 ( www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org ).The festival is coordinated by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and the Doyenne of Deathwith A Good Goodbye.

It Won't Kill You to Discuss Death