Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Get Serious About Their Loved One's Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of KVO for Serious Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303.” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES , IOWA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Iowa to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 for an explanation about mesothelioma compensation and how the process works. This is a much better option than ordering a 'free' generic booklet, kit, guide, publication, or calculator about mesothelioma compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because the Coronovirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms we are positive that many people with mesothelioma were at least initially diagnosed with COVID-19 not just in Iowa-but nationwide. Because the average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old-we fear that doctors or healthcare workers did not look for other options-if all the indicators pointed towards the Coronavirus. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa.edu/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma