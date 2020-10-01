PUNKPANDA Launching Unbreakable Privacy Chat App in the Face of Data Miners
PUNKPANDA is the next step in secure encrypted communication, covering all your communication needs in one user friendly and intuitive app for Android and iOSLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUNKPANDA app has taken messaging, email encrypted, voice and video calls and a unbreakable encrypted storage and security file transfer to a whole new level, previously only available to the top agencies and companies in the world. Even surpassing them by incorporating block chain technology for unchallenged encrypted communication unlike any other message app for android and iOS.
PUNKPANDA give the users ground-breaking functionality, ZAP and hide messages and content by the push of a button: Track and delete mails and documents, even after they have been forwarded, no other secure communication software on the market today give the user this level of control.
Sending sensitive documents using EMA (Encrypted Messaging Agent) give the user total control, demanding the recipient to accept your terms and conditions before they can open and access the content. By simply ticking boxes before sending the user can disable print, forwarding, set watermark and much more.
These functionalities combined with the radar where you can see every person who have received and forwarded the document, and the option of deleting a mail and document by simply ZAPPING it even after it has been forwarded to several people is the only acceptable level of control and security todays communication needs.
PUNKPANDA Encrypted messaging app is secure communication on every level.
Afshin Rifat
PUNKPANDA
605 92 06 33
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter