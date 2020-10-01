Seafood Month Celebrated with Fisheries Council of Canada’s Webinar Series
October’s “Innovating for the Future” Online Event will Feature Canadian Leaders from Ocean to Ocean to OceanMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is exploring new waters this year with an October webinar series featuring leaders from across Canada’s fisheries industry and ocean economy.
The series, which will launch on October 5th and flow through October 30th, will focus on “Innovating for the Future.” It will feature video interviews, a live presentation and Q&A, keynote addresses and panels which will be hosted on TheFutureEcnoomy.ca, FCC’s official partner.
The line-up is full of great speakers and a few of the topics that will keep you hooked are biodiversity and sustainable fisheries management; the role of superclusters in driving innovation; how to keep Canada’s fisheries industry sustainable; and how to secure Canada’s position as a global leader in the ocean economy.
You can view the entire schedule below and can register (for free) for the Live VIP Presentation and Q&A with John Sackton, Founder of Seafood News here.
Week 1 - Opening Week
o Tuesday Oct. 6th: Interview: Phil Young, Current FCC Chair
o Thursday, Oct. 8th: Keynote: Jo-Ann McArthur, Founding Partner and President of Nourish Food Marketing
Week 2 - Innovation Week
o Tuesday Oct 13th: Interview: Thor Sigfusson, Chair and Founder, Iceland Ocean Cluster
o Thursday Oct 15th: Panel: Canadian Superclusters
• Kendra MacDonald, CEO, Ocean Supercluster
• Bill Greuel, CEO, Protein Industries Canada
• Julien Billot, CEO, Scale AI
• Moderator: Kevin Anderson, Head of Fisheries at Memorial University’s Marine Institute
Week 3 - Markets Week
o Tuesday Oct 20th: Live VIP Presentation + Q&A: John Sackton, Founder, Seafood News
Week 4 - Future Week
o Tuesday Oct 27th : Panel: Biodiversity & Sustainable Fisheries Management
• Tim Sargent, Deputy Minister, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)
• Kris Vascotto, Executive Director, Atlantic Groundfish Council
• Susanna Fuller, VP Operations and Projects, Oceans North
• Moderator: Jay Lugar, Program Director – Canada, MSC
o Thursday Oct 29th: Interview: Carey Bonnell, Incoming FCC Chair
About the Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC)
The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is the voice of Canada’s wild capture fish and seafood industry, promoting a healthy resource and prosperous industry playing a vital role in the Canadian economy. Our members include small, medium and larger-sized companies along with Indigenous enterprises that harvest and process fish from Canada’s three oceans.
About TheFutureEconomy.ca
TheFutureEconomy.ca conducts interviews with Canada’s leaders from business, government, academia, youth and other key stakeholder groups to define a strong vision for Canada's future economy. Read more and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
