Mount-It! to Locate First East Coast Operation in Prince George County, Creating 85 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Mount-It!, a leading distributor of more than 500 types of mounting solutions, will invest $7.45 million to establish its first East Coast warehouse and distribution facility in the former Quality Way building in Prince George County. The new operation will give the company strategic access to its largest customer base. Virginia successfully competed with Delaware, Kentucky, North Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, which will create 85 new jobs.

“Growing companies like Mount-It! continue to choose our Commonwealth as a prime entry point to the East Coast market,” said Governor Northam. “Our strategic location and premier transportation and logistics infrastructure will allow Mount-It! to streamline the import and distribution of its products and serve its customers more efficiently. We thank Mount-It! for creating quality jobs for Virginians and are confident this new operation in Prince George County will take its business to the next level.”

Established in San Diego, California in 2006, Mount-It! is a family-owned business that offers high-quality mounting products, including wall brackets, monitor desk mounts, ergonomic office solutions, and other related hardware at value prices by sourcing merchandise directly from qualified manufacturers. A majority of the company’s clients that service government, military, education, hospitals, and other commercial environments are located on the East Coast. Office suppliers such as Staples, B&H Photo, GSA Advantage, Synnex, and SHI carry Mount-It! products, and the company also sells to large online retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

“The addition of 85 new jobs and revitalization of the former Quality Way facility is a big win for Prince George County, and we are excited Mount-It! chose Virginia for its East Coast warehouse and distribution operation,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth’s many assets position Virginia as a world-class transportation and logistics hub, and we look forward to a long partnership with Mount-It!.”

“We chose Prince George County primarily for its close proximity to the ports, and for its geographical location that will enable us to deliver to our East Coast customers in two days,” said Firat Ozkan, Mount-It! Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales. “We want to acknowledge and thank all the state, local, and county employees who worked with us throughout our process for their professionalism, open communication, and partnership mindset.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince George County and Virginia’s Gateway Region to secure the project for Virginia. Mount-It! is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I am pleased to welcome Mount-It! to the East Coast,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Prince George County Board of Supervisors. “This investment will provide 85 new jobs for our community. The expansion of this strong, California-based business also confirms that Prince George County continues to maintain a business climate that is conducive for new and existing businesses to thrive and prosper.”

“We are excited about Mount-It! joining the successful companies in the Gateway Region,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization. “We are confident that they will find a talented workforce and a welcoming environment.” “The Port of Virginia is happy to welcome Mount-It!, a company that will bring jobs and investment to Prince George County and cargo to the port,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director John Reinhart. “This is another example of a West Coast-based company enhancing the efficiency of its supply chain and adding customer value by locating near a major logistics hub. The Port of Virginia is looking forward to a long, collaborative relationship with Mount-It!” “Prince George County is honored to have Mount-It! establish its first warehouse on the East Coast,” said Senator Joseph Morrissey. “The people of Prince George are strong and dedicated people who will certainly benefit from the creation of 85 new jobs.”

“I am pleased to welcome the new Mount-It! facility to Prince George County,” said Delegate Emily Brewer. “This exciting addition will further contribute to the economic growth and success in our region, and I wish them continued success for many years to come.”