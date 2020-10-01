Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4000 Block of 8th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the 4000 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took property from the victim and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/YLaHBOiDw6w

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.