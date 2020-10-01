Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “SoundShow: Sound Design in Film & TV” on October 14th

Sight, Sound & Story: Live online event series continues in October with Sound Editors Bobbi Banks, & Mildred Iatrou, and Re-Recording Mixer Robert Fernandez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues in October with an in-depth look into the world of Sound Design.

Inside Episode IV: Sound is one of the most important elements in film and can be used to elevate a performance, evoke emotions, indicate mood and emphasize what's on the screen. Join Moderator Woody Woodhall, CAS, who will take a deep dive into the creative process of sound design in film and television. He will be joined by multiple Emmy-nominated Supervising Sound Editor Bobbi Banks, AMPAS, ATAS, MPSE, multiple Oscar-nominated Supervising Sound Editor Mildred Iatrou, and Grammy and Emmy-winner, Re-Recording Mixer Robert Fernandez. This panel will take us through the creative process of sound design and sound mixing and explore how sound shapes and influences our viewing experience. Through discussion and viewing scenes, we will see and hear examples of the panelists extraordinary work in sound.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EST/ 2:00 PM PST on October 14th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

Our event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A networking event. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/3ikajex.

Our next Sight, Sound & Story: Live event will be on November 12th with Film Historian Bobbie O’Steen. Please go to www.SightSoundandStory.com for up to date information.