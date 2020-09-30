Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19, 1,153 Positives Bring Statewide Total To 158,967

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 30, that there were 1,153 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 158,967. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 23 and September 29 is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases. There were 23,163 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,142 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 499 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,879,127 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 65 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,935 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,079 cases among employees, for a total of 28,014 at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,765 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Sept. 29:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

