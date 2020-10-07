Digital Expert Vedang S Shares 5 Important Tips to Increase Organic Reach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Current pandemic situation, clearly endorses how important it is for any business to have a digital presence. Any business requires to good digital presence not only because it is being forced because of pandemic but also to generate leads. Have a well-crafted Website, LinkedIn page, registration an e-commerce platform or well-figured social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube (Whatever suitable) is going to showcase your business to audiences.
Generating brand awareness or getting leads, online presence is always helpful for businesses. People gets confused as if digital presence is only useful for online businesses and it will not give impact on their offline business if they invest into it but it is totally wrong thinking and it may act as growth obstacle for your business.
Vedang Shahane, shares the benefits of having good digital presence.
Creating Brand Awareness
Brand awareness is important because it is the very first step in the marketing shaft, and a crucial principle to eventually acquire customers.
Vedang Shahane asks “How would you search for a pharmacy, salon, or even puncture shop? Through Google?” Considering that 85 out of 100 customers tend to find it on internet for almost everything, which creates good reasons for businesses to have good digital presence.
Having good presence digitally can generate leads for your business easily. For example, let’s say you shifted to different city and you need to find a good salon while there are too many, how will you do it? Off course Google it, Right? Its not only you but most of the people use same method for doing so, and for salon owner if he has done Search engine optimisation then it will be huge beneficial for him as he will have good ranking and positive search results attracting leads to his business.
Well Showcase your Business
After all, ‘Seeing is believing’ and a good business establishes an online presence and ensures that their potential customers can easily see their products on their website or social media pages so that they have a fair idea about product/services.
Before Internet people were used to showcase their product on templates or newspapers which was not quite effective but they had no another option doing so. In this Internet era, this is very easy with help of internet and social media and one should take proper benefit of these services to make their product reach more efficiently.
Social media can act very effective for all these, whether it is event conducted, new service added, celebrations, discounted services or anything which is related to your business or your work place which speaks out about your team or your services.
Reach out to prospects and potential Customers
When you think of social media with this new-found perspective, it opens up the possibility of which social media platforms you can choose beyond LinkedIn. All of a sudden Instagram and Pinterest are no longer off limit.
Most of the time businesses choose LinkedIn for marketing. Our analysis found that more companies are starting to pick up on and are expanding beyond LinkedIn. Which includes 89% of use LinkedIn, 88% use Facebook, 83% use Twitter, 55% use YouTube, 39% use Pinterest and 26% use Instagram.
The companies on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms that aren’t traditionally used for marketing realize the importance of using social media for branding instead of just looking for leads.
Social media and digital presence play very important role where prospects and customers can interact and feel confident about their decision to buy. Imagine when you post new product launches with a discount on your website or social platforms, you are sure to get customers inquiries and even deals eventually.
Getting Cost-effective leads for your Business
With social media, you get plenty of leverage. Besides showcasing your products/services, you can also keep avenues open where customers can ask you queries, give their opinion, and leave feedback for you so you can convert these into leads.
Customer inquiries and feedback are two very important digital avenues that can sustain and grow your business exponentially. On the other hand, if you weren’t present online, then your launches or any other updates would get restricted to customers and people who already know your brand.
With a digital reach, your potential to promote your products and generate cost-effective leads for your business and this is only possible because of social media and search engines, all thanks to internet.
Roll out an offer for existing customers and new ones too and watch how your customers will be a part of your product launch journey, using the ‘Share’ feature digital media facilitates.
Vedang Shahane is positive when he works for businesses for building their presence online. Whether a new business or not, you need to ensure you are searchable online and have good internet reputation. As Vedang Shahane rightly quips “Establishing online presence is a must for all businesses who wants to grow exponentially”.
Mihir Kapoor
