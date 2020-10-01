The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International has now successfully reclaimed over $20M in assets

The Return Assets division of Lauth Investigations International has reclaimed more than $20M in unclaimed assets for the clients it serves throughout the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is excited to announce that as of August 30th, 2020, it has reached the milestone of successfully reclaiming over $20M in assets for its clients.Many families throughout the United States are facing unknown futures during COVID -19. In fact, many may have financial assets they have no knowledge of. Approximately 1 in 10 people are entitled to over $80 billion in property that is held by state governments and treasuries within the United States.The term “assets” refers to accounts in financial institutions and companies that have had no activity or contact with the owner for one year or longer. Common forms of assets include savings or checking accounts, stocks, bonds, uncashed dividends or payroll checks, refunds, travelers’ checks, trust distributions, money orders, gift certificates that have not been redeemed, life insurance policies, annuities, certificates of deposit, customer overpayments, utility security deposits, mineral royalties, contents of safe deposit boxes, and unclaimed inheritances.For the protection of consumers, most holders of these assets require heir-finders to be licensed, private investigators. These expert private investigators are familiar with governing laws in each state where assets are held, along with forms that need to be filed, probate laws, court properties, co-claimants, and joint claims, beneficiaries, unredacted will, death certificates, judicial authority, requirements for claiming personal assets and business assets, etc.“During these times with COVID-19, many families are facing unknown futures with loss of income and work,” said Thomas Lauth, CEO of Lauth Investigations International. “Returning assets can be a lifesaver to many families throughout the country, and we are dedicated to helping them find and claim assets that are rightfully theirs.”Lauth Investigations assists heirs and owners by directing them to the proper channels to initiate the return of their assets, prepare proper documentation to register and defend the claimant, provide support to claimants to help recover the assets, and provide professional referrals for a legal representative.In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.