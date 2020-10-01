PennDOT Places Speed Display Sign on Route 504 in Rush Township

Philipsburg, PA – Motorists traveling through Rush Township, Centre County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 504 between One Mile Run Road and Medical Center Drive. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common aggressive driving behavior. The sign faces westbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit on this section of Route 504 is 35 miles per hour.

The sign was placed earlier today and will remain in its location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 53 percent of Centre County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.penndot.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #