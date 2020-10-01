Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NNSA Administrator journeys to California as part of Nuclear Security Enterprise tour

The trip coincides with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation. By year’s end, the Administrator plans to have made her way across the Nation visiting the laboratories, plants, and sites that help the agency complete its missions.

During her tour the Administrator was able to observe the status of ongoing mission work and thank, in person and via livestream, the more than 7,000 employees at the two laboratories. The workforce has continued on despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“The people at LLNL and Sandia/California carry out crucial nonproliferation and defense missions,” Administrator Gordon-Hagerty said. “They’ve done their part and I wanted to thank them in person. It is because of their ongoing work that NNSA has not missed any major milestones or deliverables since the beginning of the pandemic response. The NNSA community has pulled together to help ensure the security of our Nation each and every day.”

