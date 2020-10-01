Railroad Crossing Replacement on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 642 (Mahoning Street) in Milton, Northumberland County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.

On Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9, Mahoning Street will be closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Avenue) and Route 405 (Arch Street) in Milton while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Arch Street, Route 254 and Route 147 will be in place.

Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 9, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

