ENERGETIC WORK SPACE ATMOSPHERE SPURS MONMOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC RELOCATION TO BELL WORKS

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monmouth Capital Management announced the firm’s move to Bell Works, a historic workplace of innovation that has been reimagined as a state-of-the-art metro hub located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733.

About MONMOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

Monmouth Capital Management is a national independent Broker/Dealer headquartered at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Suite 4127 Holmdel, Monmouth County, New Jersey. The company currently provides retirement planning, wealth management, and estate planning advice using a commitment to clients that focuses on protecting investor capital through various market environments. Visit http://www.monmouthcm.com for more information.

About BELL WORKS

Bell Works is the reimagination of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel, N.J. Today, the building is a one-of-a-kind destination for business and culture, complete with a blossoming ecosystem of technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and much more.


Media Contact for Monmouth Capital Management:

Robert Meyer
rmeyer@monmouthcapitalmanagement.com
917-715-9883
101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Suite 4127
Holmdel, New Jersey 07733

Robert Meyer CEO
Monmouth Capital Management, LLC
+1 917-715-9883
email us here

