Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Harford County

October 1, 2020

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on US Route 40 that claimed the life of a man in Harford County.

The deceased is identified as Gregg Wood, 57, of Joppa, Maryland. Wood was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. He was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash.

At about 5:10 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to US Route 40 at MD Route 7 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, Wood was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Route 40 at Route 7. For reasons unknown at this time, the operator of a 2001 Dodge minivan, who was travelling east on Route 40, failed to stop and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash. No charges have been filed at this time pending the result of an investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101. The investigation is continuing.

