Secretary Gorbea Reminds Rhode Islanders of October 4 Voter Registration Deadline

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, October 4, to register to vote or update their voter information for the November 3 general election. Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State's Voter Information Center. Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:

1) Go online to vote.ri.gov 2) Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by October 4 3) Drop off a voter registration form at one of the locations listed for your community at the bottom of this release

"As Secretary of State, I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state's future," said Secretary Gorbea. "Every day, our elected leaders make decisions that have a direct impact on our lives - both immediate and long-term. The first step to making sure your voice is heard is registering to vote."

Rhode Islanders have several safe and secure voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters can choose to either vote early in-person at their city or town hall, vote at a polling place on Election Day, or cast a mail ballot from home. New this year, voters can track the status of their mail ballot application and mail ballot at vote.ri.gov.

Under Rhode Island law, voters must apply for a mail ballot in each election where they wish to vote from home. This means if you voted by mail in the June 2 or September 8 primaries, you still need to fill out a mail ballot application if you wish to vote from home in the November 3 general election. Mail ballots will be sent to Rhode Island voters who requested them beginning on October 5.

Also new this year, voters can call 2-1-1 with any election questions. This free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in over 200 languages thanks to a partnership between Secretary Gorbea's office and United Way of Rhode Island.

Local in-person voter registration drop-off locations:

Barrington Police Station 100 Federal Rd. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Bristol Police Station 395 Metacom Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Burrillville Town Hall 105 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Central Falls Police Station 150-160 Illinois St. 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Charlestown Police Station 4901 Old Post Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Coventry Town Hall - Drop Box 1670 Flat River Rd. 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Cranston City Hall Room 100 869 Park Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Cumberland Public Safety Complex 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

East Greenwich Police Station 176 First Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

East Providence City Hall - Drop Box 145 Taunton Ave. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Exeter Town Hall - Drop Box 675 Ten Rod Rd. (side door) 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Foster Town Hall - Drop Box 181 Howard Hill Rd. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Glocester Town Hall 1145 Putnam Pike 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hopkinton Town Hall - Drop Box 1 Townhouse Rd. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Johnston Police Station 1651 Atwood Ave. 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Lincoln Police Station 100 Old River Rd. 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Little Compton Public Safety Complex 60 Simmons Rd. 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Middletown Town Hall 350 East Main Rd. 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Narragansett Town Hall - Drop Box 25 Fifth Ave. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

New Shoreham Police Station Beach Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Newport City Hall - Drop Box 43 Broadway (Drop Box located at Bull St.) 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

North Kingstown Municipal Office Building 100 Fairway Dr. 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

North Providence Police/Fire Complex 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

North Smithfield Police Station 575 Smithfield Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pawtucket City Hall 137 Roosevelt Ave. 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Portsmouth Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. 8:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Providence Public Safety Complex 325 Washington St. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Richmond Town Hall - Drop Box 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd., Wyoming 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Richmond Police Station 1168 Main St., Wyoming 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Scituate Town Hall 195 Danielson Pike, North Scituate 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Smithfield Police Station 215 Pleasant View Ave. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

South Kingstown Town Hall - Drop Box 180 High St., Wakefield 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Tiverton Police Station 20 Industrial Way 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Warren Police Station 1 Joyce St. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Warwick City Hall 3275 Post Rd. - Rear building entrance (old annex) 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

West Greenwich Police Station - Drop Box 280 Victory Hwy. 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Westerly Town Hall - Drop Box 45 Broad St. 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Woonsocket Police Station 242 Clinton St. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

La Secretaria Gorbea les recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island de la fecha límite del 4 de octubre para la inscripción de votantes

PROVIDENCE, RI - La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea les recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island que tienen hasta el domingo 4 de octubre para inscribirse para votar o actualizar su información de votante para la elección general del 3 de noviembre. Los habitantes de Rhode Island pueden revisar el estado de su inscripción de votante utilizando el Centro de Información para Votantes del Departamento de Estado. Los habitantes elegibles pueden inscribirse para votar de tres maneras:

1) En nuestra página de internet visitando a vote.ri.gov 2) Descargando un formulario de inscripción de votante y presentándolo a su junta local de elecciones a más tardar el 4 de octubre. 3) Entregando un formulario de inscripción de votante a uno de los lugares indicados en su comunidad en la parte superior de este comunicado.

"Como Secretaria de Estado, me comprometo a involucrar y empoderar a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island para que desempeñen un papel activo en el futuro de nuestro estado", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Cada día, nuestros líderes electos toman decisiones que tienen un impacto directo en nuestras vidas, tanto inmediato como a largo plazo. El primer paso para asegurarse de que su voz sea escuchada es inscribirse para votar".

Los habitantes de Rhode Island tienen varias opciones para votar de manera segura durante la pandemia de COVID-19. Los votantes pueden elegir entre votar por adelantado en persona en su ayuntamiento local, votar en su lugar de votación el Día de las Elecciones, o votar con una papeleta de votación por correo desde su casa. Como novedad este año, los votantes pueden rastrear su solicitud para votar por correo y de su papeleta de votación por correo visitando a vote.ri.gov. Según la ley de Rhode Island, los votantes deben solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para cada elección en la que deseen votar desde su casa. Esto significa que, si usted votó por correo en las primarias del 2 de junio o del 8 de septiembre, aún debe completar una solicitud de votación por correo si desea votar desde su casa en las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre. Las papeletas de votación por correo serán enviadas a los votantes de Rhode Island que las solicitaron a partir del 5 de octubre.

También nuevo para este año, los votantes pueden llamar al 2-1-1 con cualquier pregunta sobre las elecciones. Este servicio gratuito está disponible 24 horas al día, siete días a la semana en más de 200 idiomas gracias a una asociación entre la oficina de la Secretaria Gorbea y United Way de Rhode Island.

