Can You Prevent Bullying With Pizza? You Can With Snappy Tomato’s Unity Pizza… Add Cheddar and Make It Better!

October is National Pizza Month and National Bullying Prevention Month. Snappy Tomato Pizza is recognizing both with a month-long philanthropic campaign to raise funds in support of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in an effort to prevent bullying and promote unity.

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Kentucky | Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza restaurants are family oriented and community dedicated, offering fresh, homemade, award-winning pizza and Italian specialties across Southern Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and New Mexico. All 47 Snappy Tomato Pizza locations are supporting National Bullying Prevention Month and celebrating National Pizza Month by partnering with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. Donate one dollar with your order of a medium or large round pizza in the month of October, and Snappy Tomato will transform your order into a Unity Pizza by adding orange cheddar cheese. Your dollar will be contributed to PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center (NBPC) in support of bullying prevention, youth empowerment and overall UNITY! The addition of cheddar cheese to the pizzas symbolizes the official color of Unity Day: orange, serving as a colorful reminder of the need to prevent bullying and preach promote kindness, acceptance and inclusionunity. It’s Snappy Tomato’s family and community focus that generated the Unity Pizza philanthropic initiative.

Statistics show that one out of every five children is bullied in school each year. Bullying can affect a child’s physical health, mental health and personal safety. PACER’s NBPC offers age-appropriate resources to help students, parents, educators and community members address bullying. In 2006, PACER’s NBPC named October National Bullying Prevention Month as a means to bring awareness to the impact and long-term effects of bullying. Now a global movement, PACER’s added their signature Unity Day event to the month in 2011 to share send the supportive, universal message that bullying is wrong and will not be permitted in our societybullying is never acceptable behavior. Unity Day will be celebrated around the world on October 21st21, 2020 and everyone is encouraged to wear and share orange to show that we are together against bullying and united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

"We created Unity Day in 2011, PACER's signature event for National Bullying Prevention Month. It's a time to send a unified message of hope and support for the one in five students who report being bullied," said Paula Goldberg, Executive Director of PACER Center. "We are proud to partner with Snappy Tomato Pizza to reach more individuals with the message that, together; we can help create a world without bullying."

Snappy Tomato Pizza wanted to celebrate October’s National Pizza Month and utilize the activities as a backdrop to supporting PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Month. Each Snappy Tomato Pizzeria strives to be a pillar of the communities they serve. As a means to To demonstrate our community commitment, the partnership with PACER’s NBPC will provide us a platform to share our desire for unity. Bullying prevention is a cause that every community can join in supporting. By requesting a dollar donation in exchange for the additional topping of cheddar cheese, every round medium and large pizza purchased during the month of October will become a Unity Pizza. All the money raised will go directly to PACER’s NBPC in support of their efforts for bullying prevention.

“We have been saying around the company ‘“add cheddar and make it better’” and that is exactly what we hope to do with every Unity Pizza sold. We are celebrating October as National Pizza Month with the opportunity to effect change and build unity. We want to generate Agents of Change with our handbook and partnership with the PACER Center to better all our communities..” —stated Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza

In support of the partnership, Snappy Tomato Pizza is introducing the Agent of Change Handbook, a guide that empowers their customers to take steps to prevent bullying in their communities. The 16-page, 4.5” x 7” pocket guide can serve as a conversation starter, opening the door to family discussions about bullying by covering related subject matter:

What is bullying?

Misconceptions of bullying

How to recognize bullying

Cyberbullying

Ways to take action

The Snappy Tomato Bullying Prevention Handbook will be included with every delivery or carry out order during the month of October at all locations. In a concerted effort to reach educators, administrators and counselors across Snappy Tomato Pizza’s service area, the Bullying Prevention Handbook will also be distributed by Cincinnati, Ohio’s Crayons to Computers and Knoxville, Tennessee’s Teacher Supply Depot. Radio partners iHeart Media (WKFS and WEBN) Cincinnati, Ohio, Summit Media (WWST) Knoxville, Tennessee and White River Broadcasting (WKKG) Columbus, Indiana will also be promoting the Bullying Prevention Handbook and encouraging listeners to make their Snappy Tomato Pizza a Unity Pizza, by adding cheddar and making it better. The handbook can also be found digitally at www.SnappyTomato.com/UnityPizza. The website version can be used as an interactive reference tool and the pages of the guide can be downloaded, reproduced and shared as educational pieces.

Snappy Tomato Pizza also presents Operation Classroom, where anyone can nominate a deserving teacher or school to receive for FREE an entire Create a World Without Bullying Resource Kit from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. Ten winning teachers and/or facilities will be selected to receive this free educational resource. The kit includes an entire bullying prevention curriculum with a call to action: uniting studentscomprehensive bullying prevention materials, such as posters, decals, pencils, action cards, bookmarks, and more, that engage students to prevent and address bullying. This instructional resource can help everyone understand that their actions are important and what they do matters for them and for others. The kit also includes multiple Snappy Tomato Pizza gift certificates for the moderators to reward those that who have read the handbook, completed the curriculum and are now empowered and to become Agents of Change. All totaled, the kits are valued at over $150 and Snappy Tomato Pizza will be awarding 10 kits to 10 deserving teachers and/or institutions. Nominations are encouraged via Facebook both on the Snappy Tomato Pizza main page and on personal timelines with the identifying hashtags: #SnappyAgentofChange and #AgentofChangeEducator. Please nominate and spread the word.

Starting Thursday, October 1, 2020, Snappy Tomato Pizza will “add cheddar and make it better” creating creating the Unity Pizza. With j ust a one dollar donation, any round medium or large Snappy Tomato pizza can have cheddar cheese added, transforming your order into a Unity Pizza. The color orange symbolizes Unity Day and PACER’s effort to prevent bullying by starting with a goal to start discussions about the effects of bullying and the need for us to come together in unity.

The campaign will run the entire month of October with television advertisements, radio broadcasts, social media placements and digital advertising. We want to make October; Unity Pizza Month! Order your Unity Pizza, claim your Bullying Prevention Handbook, become an Agent of Change and join the cause to prevent bullying and promote unity.

PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center: www.PACER.org/Bullying

Founded in 2006, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities, and online. PACER provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students. #StopBullying #UnityDay

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com| #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast Pizzas, the Snapperoni Pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

