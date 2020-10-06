TIAG® Hosts Local School Drive in Partnership with She Believes In Me
TIAG is a women-owned business passionate about helping the communities in which we live and work thrive.
TIAG is proud to share it recently hosted a charity school supply and meal drive in partnership with She Believes In Me.
TIAG and She Believes In Me both specialize in transformation and we are excited to continue building this community partnership with them!”RESTON, VA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense—is proud to share it recently hosted a charity school supply and meal drive in partnership with She Believes In Me.
— Renee Gorman, Founder of She Believes In Me
She Believes In Me is a local organization supporting the Herndon and Reston communities in Fairfax County, Virginia. Founded by Renee Gorman, She Believes In Me serves elementary aged girls facing a wide variety of challenges. However, with the current global pandemic, She Believes In Me is helping any child and family, boy or girl, in need.
“She Believes In Me is always looking to work with local organizations that align with our mission and needs; we are excited to continue building this community partnership with TIAG. TIAG and She Believes In Me both specialize in transformation,” shares Renee Gorman, Founder of She Believes In Me, “We worked together to positively transform the lives of those around us in meaningful, impactful, and innovative ways. The items collected and donated by TIAG will be given to children and families in need in the Herndon and Reston area. We can’t wait to see what this partnership has in store!
TIAG hosted the drive from September 1-15. Employees across the nation donated directly or shipped over $1,000 worth of snacks and non-perishable meals, after school activities, and school supplies via the She Believes In Me Amazon page. Several employees also made desks too! At a corporate level, TIAG made a $1,000 donation.
“Our goal with this drive is to help children feel prepared and ready to succeed in the classroom,” shares TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi, “Ultimately, we hope that we can continue getting the word out even more so that an abundance of food, activities, and school supplies gets into the hands of the kids who need them most.”
Anyone can further support She Believes In Me by donating directly or learning how to be a volunteer.
