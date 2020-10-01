Reading Plus Doubles and Diversifies Content Library to Ensure Representation of All Students’ Experiences and Cultures

Additional Material Developed with Special Care for Students Whose Backgrounds Have Been Historically Marginalized

/EIN News/ -- WINOOSKI, Vt., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the expansion of its content library to more than 2,500 engaging and diverse selections. The extensive literary offerings, which will be double last year’s collection by the end of 2020, are carefully curated to maintain the highest standards of quality, integrity and diversity.



The Reading Plus program develops comprehension, vocabulary and silent reading fluency for students in grades 3-12, producing up to two and a half years of growth in just 60 hours of instruction. More than 5,000 schools turn to Reading Plus’s unique approach that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of reading. By directing students’ eyes across a piece of text with its patented Guided Window, the program strengthens necessary visual skills that in turn build stamina and motivation.

The expanded content library contains appealing informational and literary selections that support instructional objectives in curriculum areas such as STEM, social science and American civics. Selections added this year have a strong focus on the experiences of Black students, people of color and others who are traditionally underrepresented.

“Everyone deserves to see themselves and their communities in the materials they read,” said Randi Bender, chief content officer at Reading Plus. “My editorial team combs through thousands of texts to find the best content that respects and reflects all cultures, backgrounds and personal interests. At Reading Plus, our goal is to support students on their path to becoming engaged global citizens.”

On October 1, Bender and La’Keisha Ciprian, regional customer success partner at Reading Plus, will present the session “Looking in the Mirror: Ensuring Students See Themselves in Instructional Content” at the EdCuration Virtual Conference on Committing to Antiracist Curriculum & Instruction. Taking place from 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. ET, the presentation will explore the importance of having an inclusive content library that both “mirrors” a student’s experiences and provides “windows” to help foster understanding and appreciation for others. Jenny Eisenman, chief education officer at Reading Plus, will moderate the session.

“Rich content excites and motivates even the most reluctant readers,” said Ciprian. “At Reading Plus, we know that students who connect with texts become more engaged, which fuels their learning and sets them up for success.”

Reading Plus works with well-known and respected names in publishing to provide high-quality texts for children and young adults at all reading levels. Partners include Science News for Students, Highlights, The Guardian, Cricket Media, ABDO, Cherry Lake Publishing and more.

