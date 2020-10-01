​Virtual Apple Orchard Tour, Annual 'Crunch' Highlight Wisconsin Farm to School Efforts

Release Date: October 1, 2020

Media Contact: Rick Hummell, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041 Richard.Hummell@wisconsin.gov ​

​MADISON – In recognition of October as Farm to School Month, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsinites to join a virtual apple orchard tour and the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch campaign. Both events will feature 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes, as well as staff from DATCP's Farm to School program.

“It's harvest time in Wisconsin, and we are excited to highlight the dedication of the many Wisconsin farmers who work year-round to ensure that we all have access to high-quality, nutritious foods," said April Yancer, Wisconsin's Farm to School Program Director. “One of the key goals of Farm to School efforts in our state and the nation is to create equitable food access for Wisconsin children and empower individuals and families to make informed food choices, while strengthening the local economy and contributing to healthy and vibrant farms and communities."

Virtual Apple Orchard Tour: Sutter's Ridge Farm, Mount Horeb Wednesday, October 7 from 10:00-10:45 AM CST Alice in Dairyland Facebook page DATCP's Farm to School program and 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will host a live-streamed virtual tour of Sutter's Ridge Farm, a family farm near Mount Horeb. The live-streamed event will feature a question and answer session between 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes and Sutter's Ridge owners Julie and Matt Sutter, along with a tour of the orchard. The event also will include a recorded apple cooking demonstration with Francesca Hong, co-founder of Cook It Forward and member of the Culinary Ladies Collective. Viewers can attend the tour virtually on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page. For more information about Sutter's Ridge Farm, visit their website. (Note: The farm will be closed to the public and media October 7.)

Virtual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch Thursday, October 8 at 12:00 PM local time DATCP Facebook page Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch Facebook page On Thursday, October 8, Wisconsin Farm to School program supporters will join schools, hospitals, colleges, and other organizations virtually as they “crunch" into locally grown apples for the annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch at 12:00 PM noon local time. The regional event, now in its seventh year, supports Farm to School efforts across a six-state region. The Crunch supports Farm to School efforts by providing a platform for schools, institutions, and other organizations supporting healthy and regional foods to promote and celebrate their work. Last October, more than 1.8 million people across the region participated in the event. Organizations and individuals can register for the Crunch here. Participants can find their local Wisconsin apples by visiting the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association's website.

About Farm to School The term “Farm to School" encompasses efforts to bring local or regionally produced foods into school cafeterias and classrooms; hands-on learning activities such as school gardens, farm visits, and culinary classes; and the integration of food-related education into classroom curriculum. For more information on Wisconsin's Farm to School program, visit: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmToSchool.aspx

