2020-09-23 09:41:04.68 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Richmond

Robert Allred of Richmond has claimed a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Cash” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Richmond Shell, 609 E. South St., in Richmond.

Crossword Cash” is a $3 Scratchers game, with more than $5.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, Missouri Lottery players in Ray County won more than $2.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $240,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $353,000 went to educational programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claiming prizes of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

