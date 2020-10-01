Rebecca Spencer is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Rebecca Spencer is the PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for October 2020.

Rebecca is an Assistant Project Manager in the Design Unit with District 3. In this role she oversees and reviews the work of consultants and coordinates the efforts of other department units to ensure that projects are developed on time, within budget and with high quality.

In the short time Rebecca has been with District 3, she has become a great asset to the Design Unit. She is willing and capable of taking on any project that is assigned to her. Rebecca is enthusiastic about her job and is always the first to volunteer to take on special assignments. She has become a leader in establishing new agreements with consultants and has become the main trainer for two newly hired employees.

She is a proactive member of the office, often taking on tasks without being assigned. Rebecca approaches all assignments with a positive attitude and is always the first to offer assistance where she can. She is known throughout the office as being encouraging, kind and helpful.

Rebecca began her career with PennDOT in 2019 but had worked several internships with the Department prior to her employment. She lives in Liberty with her fiancé and two children. Together they have a dog, seven cats, two apiaries (beehives), and six chickens. She enjoys camping, hiking, swimming and reading. Congratulations to Rebecca Spencer, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for October 2020!

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###