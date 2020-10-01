Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,327 in the last 365 days.

Reward offered for trophy deer poached south of Billings

Enforcement - Region 5

Thursday, October 01, 2020

A trophy 4X5 mule deer was killed illegally and left to waste near Stratford Road in the hills south of Billings on Monday night, Sept. 28, 2020.

South Hills mule deer poached

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward for information about a trophy mule deer buck killed illegally and left to waste near Stratford Road in the hills south of Billings on Sept. 28.

FWP game wardens also are looking for information about two men in a light-colored, late-1990s or early-2000s Chevrolet or GMC extended-cab pickup with lettering in the back window. A vehicle matching that description was in the area Monday night near where the 4X5 mule deer buck was found.

FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to a conviction in the crimes. Anyone with information may call FWP game warden Skyler Mitchell at 406-850-2336 or anonymously report to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crime Stoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.

 

-FWP-

You just read:

Reward offered for trophy deer poached south of Billings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.