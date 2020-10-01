Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance to Hold Public Convening

The North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance (NCFJA) will hold a public convening on Thursday, October 8. The NCFJA is a coalition of faith-based groups and legal practitioners formed to help meet the growing need for legal assistance for North Carolinians who lack the resources to access our courts and protect their legal rights.

WHAT Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, NCFJA leadership and subject matter experts will provide an overview of the work of the NCFJA, as well as give presentations about issues related to housing, fair chance efforts and the new eCourts Guide and File service. 

WHO The meeting will feature remarks from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, NCFJA Steering Committee Co-Chairs Dean Jonathan L. Walton and Julian Wright, and a panel of subject matter experts.

WHEN Thursday, October 8, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. 

HOW The public is invited to attend, but must register by October 5. The public can also watch the event via livestream. The meeting will be recorded and available to view afterwards.

North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance to Hold Public Convening

