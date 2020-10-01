State announces locations for no-barrier access to COVID-19 testing during week of Oct. 5

News Release October 1, 2020

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer access to free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing the week of Oct. 5 in St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely, and Cloquet.

As always with no-barrier testing opportunities, this testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The seven events next week are part of an effort to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide. The Minnesota National Guard will continue providing logistical support for a number of these events.

“We know some people who contract COVID-19 might not even know they have it,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “That’s part of what makes this virus so dangerous and makes easy access to testing and quick results so important. All who contract the virus are contagious and giving people a chance to get tested allows people to isolate if positive and let their close contacts know they should quarantine. Minnesotans in communities across are the state understand the risk and are responding. More than 4,700 people sought a test on the first two days of events this week and many people already know their results.”

Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or haven’t yet had larger-scale testing offered. This strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota and respond where the health risk is greatest. Testing opportunities have been provided in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls and Bemidji.

Testing will be done with a nasal swab, processed either by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota, through the lab capacity created by the testing partnership.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. The details and pre-registration links for all seven events next week are listed below. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

St. Joseph Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8 12 to 6 p.m. Clemens Field House, College of Saint Benedict 37 College Ave S St. Joseph, MN 56374 St. Joseph Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Willmar Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8 12-6 p.m. Willmar Armory 614 North Highway 71 S Willmar, MN 56201 Willmar Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Fairmont Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8 12-6 p.m. Fairmont Armory 700 N Fairlakes Ave Fairmont, MN 56031 Fairmont Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Inver Grove Heights Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8 12-7 p.m. Inver Grove Heights Armory 8076 Babcock Trail Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077 Inver Grove Heights Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Ely Tuesday, Oct. 6 12-6 p.m. St Louis County Ely Garage 2210 E Sheridan St Ely, MN 55731 St. Louis County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Cloquet Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8 12-6 p.m. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Gym 2101 14th St Cloquet, MN 55720 Carlton County/Fond du Lac Community COVID-19 Testing

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.

-MDH-

Nick Kimball State of Minnesota COVID-19 Communications 651-600-0920 nicholas.kimball@state.mn.us