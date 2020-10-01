PIMCO Partners With the Pulitzer Center to Support Reporting on Gender Equality

The new partnership reflects PIMCO’s continued focus on gender equality and the economic empowerment of women and girls

The three year partnership will include a $950,000 PIMCO Foundation grant, administered by the Pulitzer Center, to support professional reporting projects and college and university reporting fellowships. It will also support a new Campus Consortium college or university partner, ongoing engagement in schools, and community events such as conferences and webinars.

“Gender equality is a critically important issue and we are committed to supporting efforts that advance gender equality and female economic empowerment around the world,” said Manny Roman, Chief Executive Officer of PIMCO. “Our new partnership will support the Pulitzer Center’s outstanding work sharing essential stories that would otherwise go untold; helping to educate, raise awareness and increase equality in societies worldwide.”

“PIMCO’s bold commitment to this initiative will facilitate a major expansion of our work on issues that have always been a Pulitzer Center focus,” said Jon Sawyer, the Pulitzer Center’s executive director. “Gender equality and opportunities for economic empowerment are crucial to the more just society we all seek. For many women and girls around the globe those rights are denied. Telling their stories is an essential step toward real change.”

The new partnership further highlights PIMCO’s broader commitment to gender equality, driven in part by PIMCO’s Women & Investing platform. The platform is supported across business areas at PIMCO and advocates for gender equality within the financial services industry, educates clients on how best to partner with female investors and supports the economic empowerment of women and girls.

