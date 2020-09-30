HHS Awards $2.24 Billion in Grants to Help Americans Access HIV/AIDS Care, Support Services, and Medication

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), today announced approximately $2.24 billion in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants were awarded to cities, counties, states, and local community-based organizations in fiscal year (FY) 2020. This funding supports a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, medication and essential support services vital to improving the health quality of more than half a million people with HIV in the United States.

Today's announcement builds on HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program FY 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act awards made in April and the Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America initiative awards made in February, reflecting a total FY 2020 investment of approximately $2.39 billion.

"HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program plays a pivotal role in improving health outcomes for Americans with HIV and has helped lay the groundwork for our initiative to end the HIV epidemic by 2030," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "More than $2 billion in grants through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program in 2020 are helping to continue the program's incredible track record of viral suppression that saves lives, keeps communities healthy, and slows the spread of the virus."

For three decades, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has provided care and treatment services to low-income people with HIV who are among the hardest to reach populations. The program serves approximately 50 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV in the United States. In 2018, approximately 87.1 percent of Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program clients who received HIV medical care were virally suppressed, up from 69.5 percent in 2010.

"HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has played a critical role in the Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE) initiative, which aims to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 90 percent by 2030," said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. "These grants will help ensure that Americans with HIV/AIDS have access to life-saving care and treatment needed to improve their health outcomes and to reduce HIV transmission."

Under Part A of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $626.9 million was awarded to 52 metropolitan areas to provide core medical and support services for people with HIV. These grants were awarded to 24 eligible metropolitan areas and 28 transitional grant areas with the highest number of people with HIV and AIDS and also experiencing increases in HIV and AIDS cases and emerging care needs. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-a-grants-emerging-metro-transitional-areas/fy2020-awards.

Under Part B of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $1.3 billion was awarded to 59 states and territories to improve the quality, availability and organization of HIV health care and support services and for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP). Additionally, 16 states received Emerging Community grants based on the number of AIDS cases over the most recent five-year period. In addition, 31 states and territories were also awarded approximately $10.3 million in Part B Minority AIDS Initiative grants. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part B award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-b-grants-states-territories/fy2020-awards.

Under Part C Early Intervention Services (EIS) of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $179.8 million was awarded across the country to 347 local, community-based organizations to provide core medical and support services to people with HIV. Additionally, 58 organizations were awarded approximately $7.9 million in Part C Capacity Development grants. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C EIS award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-c-early-intervention-services-and-capacity-development-program-grants/fy2020-eis-awards. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C Capacity Development award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-c-early-intervention-services-and-capacity-development-program-grants/fy2020-capacity-awards.

Under Part D of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $69.8 million was awarded to 115 local community-based organizations across the country to provide family-centered comprehensive HIV care and treatment for women, infants, children, and youth with HIV. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part D award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-d-services-women-infants-children-and-youth/fy2020-awards.

Under Part F of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $68.1 million was awarded to support clinical training, oral health services, quality improvement, and the development of innovative models of care through several different programs. Approximately $9.1 million was awarded to 49 recipients through the Dental Reimbursement Program, and approximately $3.5 million was awarded to 12 recipients through the Community-Based Dental Partnership Program. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program award recipients and Community-Based Dental Partnership Program award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-dental-programs/fy2020-awards.

Also under Part F, the AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETC) Program awarded approximately $30.5 million through 14 grants and cooperative agreements to support education and training of health care professionals, which includes a network of eight regional and two national centers. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program AETC award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-aids-education-and-training-centers-aetc-program/fy2020-awards.

In addition, $25 million was awarded through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS) Program under Part F, which includes $11.2 million in funding for new initiatives. SPNS supports the development of innovative models of care, informing evidence-based interventions for populations with HIV who are significantly difficult to engage, retain in care, and reach and sustain viral suppression with antiretroviral therapy. For a list of current SPNS initiatives, visit here. For a list of the FY 2020 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program SPNS award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-special-projects-national-significance-spns-program/fy2020-awards.

