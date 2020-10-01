Platinum Cancer Drugs Global Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 17% In Forecast Period 2018-2029

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Platinum Cancer Drugs Market - 2018-2026

Platinum Cancer Drugs Industry Overview:

Interest for platinum-based cancer drugs represented the incomes worth US$ 1.1 Bn, in 2018. Proceeded with an inclination for the utilization of noble metals in the cancer treatments is principally supporting the development of platinum-based cancer drug market. ~4.5% CAGR has been anticipated for the Market market more than 2019-2029, which is conspicuously evaluated to be driven by the rapidly growing occurrence of cancers. Asia Pacific market is the greatest and fastest-growing region in the platinum-based cancer drug market that grows with the ~17% CAGR through 2029.



Top Key Players Of Platinum Cancer Drugs Industry:

Sanofi

Hengrui Medicine

ASK Pharma

Yi Bai Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Teva

Pfizer

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Mylan

Sun Pharma

Novartis

Debiopharm

Accord Healthcare

SK Chemicals

Market Insight

Introduction of Nobel metals in cancer treatment to Open Doors to Multiple Opportunities

The demand for the use of complex co-ordinates of the noble metals including platinum, palladium, and others in the cancer treatment. However, among the various drugs used in chemotherapy and other treatments, platinum-based drugs are the most compelling ones.

The platinum-based drugs are one of the most active agents used in cancer treatment and therapy. The numerous drugs such as cisplatin, oxaliplatin, carboplatin, and others are the co-ordinate platinum complexes that are mainly used in cancer treatment. Furthermore, several platinum-based drugs are undergoing in the are undergoing clinical trials. These drugs show high anticancer properties in a variety of tumors.

Factors driving the global Platinum-based drugs Market:

The Platinum-based drugs are the majorly used as the chemotherapeutic agents used to treat cancer. Growing occurrence of different types of cancer such as breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, and liver cancer has a positive impact on the growth of the market. People with cancer require more than one type of treatment. Further, the availability of many types of FDA approved platinum drugs for several types of cancers are propelling the growth of the platinum-based cancer drug market. the deaths occurred due to the cancers are increasing. According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million each year.

Thus, this Increasing concerns over high death rates due to cancer are responsible for the growth of Cancer drugs market over the forecast period. Further, government aid and help from NGO that promotes cancer care/treatment. The growing awareness about the platinum-based treatment therapies for cancer is also boosting the demand for the same. The research and development in the platinum drug market to enhance the target concentration in the drug are projected to serve the numerous opportunities in this market shortly. Furthermore, Different types of platinum-based drugs are available including carboplatin, cisplatin, oxaliplatin and other. The growing use of these products in the treatment of various cancers including ovarian, lung, brain, and others are contributing to the market growth.

Key Challenges faced by platinum-based cancer drug market:

The threat of failure and the adverse effects of platinum-based drugs, mostly in chemotherapy is expected to hamper the growth of the cancer drugs market. the platinum-based drugs used in the chemotherapy have several side effects including Kidney toxicity, Nausea and vomiting, and, many others. Relative, the carboplatin has fewer side effects as compared to the other platinum-based cancer drugs.The Cisplatin may cause diarrhea, temporary hair loss, loss of inability to taste the food, and dark urine. These effects can commonly occur in more than 40% of patients that platinum-based drugs. The concern related to the side effect of platinum-based drugs is restraining the growth of platinum drug market.

Competitive Landscape

Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Co., Roche Diagnostics, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Celgene corporation are me of the key players in the platinum-based cancer drug market. the key players hold more than 80% of total market shares in the platinum-based cancer drug market. These players are relied upon to principally keep up their key spotlight on organizations and acquisitions with littler yet dynamic players. Furthermore, the introduction of new and advanced products in the platinum-based cancer drugs market.

For instance, According to the health authorities, the platinum-based advanced drugs such as Tecentriq® plus platinum-based chemotherapy offers a reduction of cancer deaths. These platinum-based cancer drugs help patients outcomes. Furthermore, the companies are more investing in the research and development of these Nobel metal-based drugs that projected to improves their product portfolio and operating margins in the upcoming years

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic Information

2.) The Asia Platinum Cancer Drugs Speaker Market

3.) The North American Platinum Cancer Drugs Speaker Market

4.) The European Platinum Cancer Drugs Speaker Market

5.) Market Entry And Investment Feasibility

6.) The Report Conclusion

Table of Content: Platinum Cancer Drugs Market 2026



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

Continued ...