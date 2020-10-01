Partners of Kananaskis Valley launch new online and social destination to showcase local attractions

Explore Kananaskis website showcases accommodations, adventures, dining and deals

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners of the Kananaskis Valley are excited to announce a new destination for all things Kananaskis through ExploreKananaskis.com. The new website and subsequent social media channels provide a one-stop-shop for travellers to plan every detail of their next adventure in Alberta’s crown jewel Provincial Park. Whether a day trip or staycation, spa or excursion, golfing or horseback riding, Explore Kananaskis showcases the many uniquely Canadian experiences that the valley has to offer.



“Explore Kananaskis is an independent effort from partners in the valley with the objective of showcasing the year-round experiences available to visitors,” said Émilie Pageau-Bisson, Director of Brand Marketing, Pomeroy Lodging. “Enjoyed by locals and visitors from across Canada, the Kananaskis valley is one of Alberta’s best kept secrets – without the cost or crowds of nearby National Parks.”

The new website and social media channels follow the reopening of several Kananaskis attractions that experienced closures earlier this year due to COVID-19. Now, with the greenlight from Alberta Health, local resorts, gourmet restaurants, outdoor excursions and more are accepting guests again with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

“COVID-19 has created a challenging climate for the tourism industry, and we are pleased to launch Explore Kananaskis as a new platform to showcase and support local businesses,” said Michelle Faerden, Co-owner, Kananaskis Outfitters. “As travellers look for opportunities closer to home during the ongoing pandemic, Explore Kananaskis offers a way to plan unique vacations to the valley in a safer way than ever before.”

The website also features unique promotions and deals. Travellers can browse the latest packages recommended by various Kananaskis businesses or tailor a custom experience suited perfectly to themselves. For other insights, the Explore Kananaskis blog provides unique ideas and tips and tricks for making the most out of a Kananaskis adventure.

For more information and to make a booking, visit www.ExploreKananaskis.com.

About Explore Kananaskis

Explore Kananaskis is the online destination for all things Kananaskis. A collaborative effort between partners of the valley, www.ExploreKananaskis.com exists to inspire adventure seekers as they look to plan their next getaway – from accommodations to dining, and every incredible excursion in between. Wild, Open and Free – your next escape is just a click away.

