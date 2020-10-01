One Vote Documentary Featuring Warren Buffett Shares Stories of Diverse American Voters

/EIN News/ -- Uplifting documentary strives to inspire voters in advance of November’s election

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Vote , the critically-acclaimed non-partisan documentary, highlights the humanity and diversity of American voters via compelling personal stories. Filmed in five locations entirely on Election Day 2016, the film is a call to action to voters and volunteers in advance of the 2020 Election.

Among the film’s five stories, One Vote features Warren Buffett, who teams with Nebraska’s Drive 2 Vote to transport voters to the polls via Omaha’s iconic Ollie the Trolley. The film also follows Dr. Brenda Williams, a gospel-singing physician who heals and empowers disenfranchised citizens in rural South Carolina; Alaska’s Bondy family, who travel 222 miles by dogsled, snowmobile and car to reach their polling place; Michael Hiser, a former felon casting an emotional vote in Kentucky for the first time since his right to vote was restored; and James Higgins, the charismatic owner of Chicago’s Club Lucky, the last tavern polling place in the U.S.

“We are accustomed to engaging in political discourse from the top down, focused on politicians, polls and pundits. One Vote reminds us that the basis of democracy is really the individual vote, an intensely personal act that stirs emotion as it breathes life into the relationship between the individual and society,” says One Vote director Christine Woodhouse. “On Election Day, voters are the real stars. Missing from most media coverage are the many unsung stories, the generosity and kindness, that are on display across the U.S. each election. We are privileged to bring these uplifting stories to Americans at a moment when they are truly needed,” added Woodhouse.

At times funny, surprising, and heart wrenching, One Vote connects viewers with the struggles of generations past and voters’ dreams for the future. The film is non-partisan, appropriate for viewers of all ages and now available on multiple streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play, or at https://www.onevote.us/watch-now . The documentary is also being shown in schools and universities throughout the country.

To learn more and preview the trailer, please visit onevote.us and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , & Twitter @OneVoteMovie.

Contact:

Ilona Wolpin

(954) 298-8784

Email: ilonawolpin@anolimanagement.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/672430ae-840a-432c-9d6c-4ab99a3298fa