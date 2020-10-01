Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: Unit Block of Q Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the Unit block of Q Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:37 pm, the suspect forcibly entered a construction site at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 23 year-old Jamar Simons, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.