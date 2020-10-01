Zachys Makes Key Hires and Promotions in Auction and Retail

Zachys, the #1 auction house and retailer in the world, with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and London has announced key hires and promotions headed into a busy fall season.

/EIN News/ -- White Plains, NY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off of a record-setting sales season in 2019 with over $150m in global sales, Zachys has hired Julia Murray (nee Gilbert) as Managing Director, Auction. Since 2013 Julia has overseen the placement of consignments valued at over $75 million at three international auction houses, including two single-owner collections which hold the current records for largest private collections sold in both the wine and spirits categories. Having embarked on her wine career with Zachys Auctions in 2005, Julia returns to the firm to oversee business management, operations and personnel, in addition to enjoying continued relationships with important wine collectors around the globe. Contact: JMurray@zachys.com.

She will be working closely with Head of Auction Sales and Auctioneer, Charles Antin. After a nine year stint at another major international house, Charles joined Zachys five years ago. In the half-decade since, he has overseen over $20m in consignments including over $4m in private sales. He was part of the management team that oversaw a record-setting 2019 with over 20 catalogs produced, and is a consistent presence on the rostrum in New York, Hong Kong, and now in the White Plains “Studio Sales,” as well as being one of the busiest charity auctioneers in the country. Charles will oversee a rolodex of Zachys top clients and be responsible for winning and managing consignments as well as managing teams internally and externally responsible for wine appraisals, catalog production, email marketing, advertising, proposal writing, business development strategy and social media. Contact: CAntin@zachys.com.

To strengthen Zachys presence from coast-to-coast, Zachys has hired Amanda Crawford as Senior Wine Consultant, based in Los Angeles. In the past 14 years, Amanda has held the roles of Director of Auctions, President, and Specialist Associate Vice President at three major international auction houses and has managed over $60m in consignments. In her new role at Zachys, Amanda will be responsible for developing business on the west coast, client entertainment, and ensuring that clients of Zachys in California and other western States, where Zachys has long had a presence, have the full attention of a Senior Auction Specialist. Contact: ACrawford@Zachys.com

On the retail side, Zachys is delighted to officially welcome Robert Allen, Managing Director, Retail, back into the fold. Rob has worked in the wine business for over 20 years. He originally joined Zachys in 2010, when he built one of the country's leading private client services group, helping the world’s top collectors find rare wines. After a short stint as West Coast Managing Director of another national wine retailer, he returned to Zachys to oversee the Washington, DC location, as well as all North American marketing, purchasing and private client services. Contact: RAllen@zachys.com

Helping him will be Jane Nelson, Director of Business Operations & Inventory. Jane has been with Zachys for 7 years, during which time she has focused on marketing, purchasing, and business operations for Zachys Retail. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the management and budget of the 4,000+ SKU retail inventory, operations of the marketing and purchasing team, and working closely with warehouse operations, accounting and Zachys global team to maximize operational efficiency, profitability and compliance. Contact: JNelson@Zachys.com.

Charles Antin Zachys Wine Auction 9172324997 cantin@zachys.com