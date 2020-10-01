VXRT STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Vaxart, Inc. – VXRT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the October 23, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”). Contrary to defendants’ statements, Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. Instead, Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

