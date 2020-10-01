SpotMenus by BrandMuscle Achieves Rapid Adoption of No-touch Digital Menu Platform

Digital Menu Platform Partners with Largest U.S. Alcohol Distributors, Signs up Thousands of Locations, and Serves 10 Million Digital Menus within Four Months of Launch

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2020 -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that SpotMenus, a no-touch digital menu platform, has achieved significant growth since being introduced in May. With widespread adoption by the largest U.S. alcohol distributors and exponential usage by thousands of restaurants and bars, BrandMuscle is establishing itself as a leader in digital menu technology in addition to being the largest U.S. producer of menus and point-of-sale marketing materials.



Over the past four months, BrandMuscle saw rapid adoption of SpotMenus in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the safe reopening of restaurants across the country. The company expanded existing customer relationships by signing up the largest beverage alcohol distributors nationwide—including Empire Merchants, Empire Merchants North, Republic National Distributing Company, Young’s Market Company, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Breakthru Beverage Group, and Fedway—which collectively serve more than 300,000 restaurant and bar locations. More than 3,000 independent restaurants and bars signed up for SpotMenus within the first 100 days of its launch.

More than 9,000 digital menus have been uploaded to the platform, resulting in over 10 million menus being displayed for guests, or one menu displayed every second. The solution has provided countless establishments—including many small businesses—with a simple way to reduce high-touch surfaces and support social distancing. “This is a very simple and easy to use platform,” said Scott Weiner, Co-owner of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group. “We’ve always been wary of adding too much technology to the table because you can lose a lot of guests that way. But this has been great to implement, quick to load, and a very easy user experience.”

Interest in SpotMenus has also been strong among state restaurant associations. A growing number of organizations have partnered with SpotMenus to help members adhere to guidelines for operating safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the Illinois State Restaurant Association introduced SpotMenus to its members via an online webinar, “Reopening How-Tos—Practical Solutions for Payments, Menus, and More,” available for replay here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_x-OZcCMSo0.

A variety of new platform capabilities that go beyond digital menus are expected to further propel the momentum of the SpotMenus platform. A waitlist and reservations feature was recently added to help restaurants adhere to low-density dining requirements and manage guests waiting for a table. With one tap, guests can join a waitlist when they scan the establishment’s SpotMenus QR code using their mobile device. The host then uses SpotMenus to notify guests via SMS when a table is available for their party to be seated, or when their takeout order is ready for pick up. Additionally, the user interface was updated to provide simple drag and drop menu groups and multi-location QR codes. These capabilities are immediately available to all SpotMenus customers at no extra charge.

Finally, to assist as many establishments as possible during a challenging period for the hospitality industry, BrandMuscle has extended its free trial of SpotMenus through the end of 2020. To learn more or get started, visit SpotMenus.com.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI.

About SpotMenus

SpotMenus is a no-touch digital menu platform designed to help restaurants, bars, and other on-premise establishments of all sizes serve guests with digital menus on their mobile devices. SpotMenus helps establishments adhere to state and municipal guidelines for operating safely amidst COVID-19. The SpotMenus platform and QR code signs are in use at thousands of locations, providing guests with a sanitary method for instantly viewing menus or joining waitlists on a personal mobile device without requiring registration or download. SpotMenus is also the only digital menu platform used by many of the largest alcohol, beverage, and food distributors and suppliers to gain analytical insights and support their customers with promotional menus and related services.

