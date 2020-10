UltraRunner's Attempt To Set Speed Record on Appalachian Trail W/ Support From His 78 Year Old Father in Theaters Oct. 2

Like Harvey Like Son in Theaters October 2

Adventure is only as important as who you choose to adventure with.

I feel like this summer, this Appalachian Trail experience, definitely gave me an opportunity to have some greater stretch of time with my father that I didn’t have at a younger age.” — Harvey Lewis, III

TELLURIDE, CO, USA, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARVEY LEWIS, III“I feel like this summer, this Appalachian Trail experience, definitely gave me an opportunityto have some greater stretch of time with my father that I didn’t have at a younger age.”“This will probably be the greatest experience we have had together.”HARVEY LEWIS, Jr.“...and I think we both grew; grew in our different ways. And we grew together. I think that’sthe story.”TELLURIDE, CO – October 1, 2020 – Find yourself racing into the fall season, fully immersed in thetouching story of ultra-runner Harvey Lewis, III and his father Harvey Lewis, Jr. On May 30th 2018,Cincinnati-based high school teacher Harvey Lewis III set out to attempt the Fastest Known Time onthe Appalachian Trail. The moment Harvey’s father (Jr.) offered to be his son’s crew chief, he KNEWthis challenge would mean more to him than just putting in the miles.Separated from his father by divorce early in Harvey’s youth, the trail might certainly havelived up to its numerous metaphors, including the most frequently used, “finding one’s self”,but together, he and his 78-year-old father-turned-crew-chief navigate the challenges ofremote wilderness and unpredictable weather on their 2,190 mile journey to the top ofMount Katahdin.Along the way they encounter a cast of colorful characters, humorous interludes,geographic obstacles and excruciating physical pain, all the while discovering that the trailis about much more than just escape. This time, they might truly find their way backtogether.A full schedule, with ticketing links for “Like Harvey Like Son” can be found at Facebook.com/likeharveylikeson Release Date- October 2, 2020Distributed Theatrically by Adventure Entertainment Through November 2020.TRT- 99 minutesCredit Offset Time- 93 minutesProduced By: TJ Bitter, Rudy Harris, Jr., Mike Trimpe. Executive Producer, Edward Wimmer, IV,“Like Harvey Like Son” premiered March 7, 2019 at the Woodbury Film Festival in Salt LakeCity, before going on to win the Director’s Award at the Aspen Mountain Film Festival inAugust.About Harvey Lewis, IIIHarvey Lewis is an educator, adventurer and endurance athlete! In 2004, Harvey wasinvolved in a near fatal car accident that left him with a broken neck. Neurosurgeons rebuilthis 4th and 5th vertebra with added titanium and bone implants. Since then, his recovery andaccomplishments have been nothing short of amazing.Harvey went on to recover and to become a much stronger runner than he ever wasbefore. He won the Badwater 135, described by National Geographic as the world’stoughest foot race, runners run 135 miles from the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere tothe portal of the highest mountain in the lower 48 states. The race is in Death Valley NationalPark, the hottest place on the planet, where temperatures have reached 134 degreesFahrenheit. Two weeks ago he ran 156.3 miles in 24 hours to qualify for a 5th consecutive timeto represent Team USA at the 24 Hour World Championships.Harvey’s adventures have taken him to 95 countries on all 7 continents largely on ashoestring budget. Harvey has run many historic routes including Gandhi’s 241 mile SaltMarch in India, the Selma Civil Rights March in Alabama and most recently the 2,190 miles ofthe Appalachian Trail. Harvey’s epic journey on the Appalachian Trail with his father lastsummer is chronicled in the recently released feature documentary “Like Harvey, Like Son.”In August 2020, Harvey set the FKT between the lowest point in the continental U.S. (Death Valley) to the highest point (summit of Mt. Whitney).About Director Rudy Harris, Jr.Rudy Harris is a filmmaker based in Bellevue, Kentucky. Rudy, along with his wife Tammi, ownsHarris Media Co, a commercial video and photo production company in neighboringCovington, Kentucky. Rudy serves as the President of Harris Media Co and also is its primaryProducer & Director. He became interested in video during his high school Communicationscourse in 2002. But it wasn’t until after he was fired from his full time Director of Photographyposition, only one month before his wedding to Tammi in 2011, that he started to see growthin himself and his storytelling ability. Mostly working in the corporate and commercial space,he has generated a book of clients ranging from large healthcare companies, consumerproduct businesses, and non-profit organizations. He hopes to continue to grow his business“to affect positive change” for his family, his employees, and the community. Like HarveyLike Son is Rudy’s debut into filmmaking.About Adventure EntertainmentBased in Sydney Australia, and operating in 28 countries on 5 continents, AdventureEntertainment is making literal and metaphorical waves in the adventure film world with over15 film touring platforms, and nearly two dozen feature films in current distribution.Specializing if producing live, theatrical film screenings, AE is leading the way in innovative,community-based marketing and generating pre, and post-show buzz in the entertainmentindustry.www. adventureentertainment.com MEDIA CONTACT:Henry C. LystadAdventure Entertainment Americas970-275-1234henry@adventureentertainment.com

Like Harvey Like Son TRAILER