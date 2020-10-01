UltraRunner's Attempt To Set Speed Record on Appalachian Trail W/ Support From His 78 Year Old Father in Theaters Oct. 2
Adventure is only as important as who you choose to adventure with.
I feel like this summer, this Appalachian Trail experience, definitely gave me an opportunity to have some greater stretch of time with my father that I didn’t have at a younger age.”TELLURIDE, CO, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARVEY LEWIS, III
— Harvey Lewis, III
“I feel like this summer, this Appalachian Trail experience, definitely gave me an opportunity
to have some greater stretch of time with my father that I didn’t have at a younger age.”
“This will probably be the greatest experience we have had together.”
HARVEY LEWIS, Jr.
“...and I think we both grew; grew in our different ways. And we grew together. I think that’s
the story.”
TELLURIDE, CO – October 1, 2020 – Find yourself racing into the fall season, fully immersed in the
touching story of ultra-runner Harvey Lewis, III and his father Harvey Lewis, Jr. On May 30th 2018,
Cincinnati-based high school teacher Harvey Lewis III set out to attempt the Fastest Known Time on
the Appalachian Trail. The moment Harvey’s father (Jr.) offered to be his son’s crew chief, he KNEW
this challenge would mean more to him than just putting in the miles.
Separated from his father by divorce early in Harvey’s youth, the trail might certainly have
lived up to its numerous metaphors, including the most frequently used, “finding one’s self”,
but together, he and his 78-year-old father-turned-crew-chief navigate the challenges of
remote wilderness and unpredictable weather on their 2,190 mile journey to the top of
Mount Katahdin.
Along the way they encounter a cast of colorful characters, humorous interludes,
geographic obstacles and excruciating physical pain, all the while discovering that the trail
is about much more than just escape. This time, they might truly find their way back
together.
A full schedule, with ticketing links for “Like Harvey Like Son” can be found at Facebook.com/likeharveylikeson
Release Date- October 2, 2020
Distributed Theatrically by Adventure Entertainment Through November 2020.
TRT- 99 minutes
Credit Offset Time- 93 minutes
Produced By: TJ Bitter, Rudy Harris, Jr., Mike Trimpe. Executive Producer, Edward Wimmer, IV,
“Like Harvey Like Son” premiered March 7, 2019 at the Woodbury Film Festival in Salt Lake
City, before going on to win the Director’s Award at the Aspen Mountain Film Festival in
August.
About Harvey Lewis, III
Harvey Lewis is an educator, adventurer and endurance athlete! In 2004, Harvey was
involved in a near fatal car accident that left him with a broken neck. Neurosurgeons rebuilt
his 4th and 5th vertebra with added titanium and bone implants. Since then, his recovery and
accomplishments have been nothing short of amazing.
Harvey went on to recover and to become a much stronger runner than he ever was
before. He won the Badwater 135, described by National Geographic as the world’s
toughest foot race, runners run 135 miles from the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere to
the portal of the highest mountain in the lower 48 states. The race is in Death Valley National
Park, the hottest place on the planet, where temperatures have reached 134 degrees
Fahrenheit. Two weeks ago he ran 156.3 miles in 24 hours to qualify for a 5th consecutive time
to represent Team USA at the 24 Hour World Championships.
Harvey’s adventures have taken him to 95 countries on all 7 continents largely on a
shoestring budget. Harvey has run many historic routes including Gandhi’s 241 mile Salt
March in India, the Selma Civil Rights March in Alabama and most recently the 2,190 miles of
the Appalachian Trail. Harvey’s epic journey on the Appalachian Trail with his father last
summer is chronicled in the recently released feature documentary “Like Harvey, Like Son.”
In August 2020, Harvey set the FKT between the lowest point in the continental U.S. (Death Valley) to the highest point (summit of Mt. Whitney).
About Director Rudy Harris, Jr.
Rudy Harris is a filmmaker based in Bellevue, Kentucky. Rudy, along with his wife Tammi, owns
Harris Media Co, a commercial video and photo production company in neighboring
Covington, Kentucky. Rudy serves as the President of Harris Media Co and also is its primary
Producer & Director. He became interested in video during his high school Communications
course in 2002. But it wasn’t until after he was fired from his full time Director of Photography
position, only one month before his wedding to Tammi in 2011, that he started to see growth
in himself and his storytelling ability. Mostly working in the corporate and commercial space,
he has generated a book of clients ranging from large healthcare companies, consumer
product businesses, and non-profit organizations. He hopes to continue to grow his business
“to affect positive change” for his family, his employees, and the community. Like Harvey
Like Son is Rudy’s debut into filmmaking.
About Adventure Entertainment
Based in Sydney Australia, and operating in 28 countries on 5 continents, Adventure
Entertainment is making literal and metaphorical waves in the adventure film world with over
15 film touring platforms, and nearly two dozen feature films in current distribution.
Specializing if producing live, theatrical film screenings, AE is leading the way in innovative,
community-based marketing and generating pre, and post-show buzz in the entertainment
industry.
www.adventureentertainment.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Henry C. Lystad
Adventure Entertainment Americas
970-275-1234
henry@adventureentertainment.com
Henry C. Lystad
Adventure Entertainment Americas
+1 970-275-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Like Harvey Like Son TRAILER