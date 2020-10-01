Rise Up Kings Shines As Orange County’s Only Faith-Based Business Bootcamp
I walked into this event wanting to grow my business and improve my relationships, but I walked out a new man”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise Up Kings, a 3-Day experiential faith-based business boot camp, based in Newport Beach launched in 2019. This unique event is designed to transform men’s lives by reigniting their power, passion and energy. While focusing on his Four Pillars of Purpose—Faith, Family, Fitness and Finance—Founder Skylar Lewis imparts powerful, tested strategies and tools to help businessmen scale their companies and increase profits. Rise Up Kings also has a 12-month mastermind program for those seeking continued success, commitment and community.
“I walked into this event wanting to grow my business and improve my relationships, but I walked out a new man,” says Luke Haefele a recent graduate of the Rise Up Kings program. He said his body and mind were exhausted from three days of intense physical, mental, emotional and spiritual training, but claims it was more than worth it.
“This is a typical response from men who graduate this program,” says Lewis, the founder and facilitator. “Men strive their entire lives trying to achieve success, when in reality, what they really want is a deeper connection with their family, friends and God. What they don’t realize is they can have it all.”
CEO’s, entrepreneurs and tech gurus from all over the United States apply to be part of the Rise Up Kings program. Many are interviewed but only a select few make it. Lewis does this on purpose to keep the quality of the event high and keep the culture of the movement strong.
“Business owners relate better to other business owners,” he says. “Most of them don’t have friends they can share their struggles with. So, we filter out anyone who doesn’t fit that profile, which is what creates the incredible experience. There is nothing like it,” says Lewis.
Day One starts with adventure. Clients are given instructions before boarding a shuttle and heading for the unknown. They visit several locations during the event and push against their self-imposed limits. “Are you okay with being good enough?” Lewis questions his clients as they gather on a beach. “Or do you want to be the man who rises up and fights for his business, his family and his legacy? It’s my experience that most men die having never realized their God-given potential. Do you want to be part of that statistic?”
Day Two and Day Three build momentum with multiple activities designed to lead men toward the path to finding their purpose. To Lewis, operating from a place of purpose on a daily basis is critical to living a fulfilled life. “You can have all the money you could ever want and still be lost and unhappy,” he says. Throughout the experience, he shares with the group how he has built his $10 million company which he runs two days a week. He focuses on strategies for building and scaling individual businesses, which is what most of the men originally come for.
What makes this experience unique is that it’s taught by a business owner who runs multiple highly profitable companies, is happily married with two kids, is in great physical shape and has a strong relationship with God. Lewis calls these the 4 Pillars of Purpose. It is rare to find a coach or mentor who so keenly embodies what he teaches, especially at such an extraordinary level. It’s Lewis’s successful example that helps attract businessmen to this program. They desire to be around other like-minded men. “Men will create incredible results past their current capacity when they are surrounded by other driven men with the same values,” says Lewis.
