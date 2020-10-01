Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market Projections, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand by 2027

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

The mobile application and testing solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~17% from 2020 to 2030, in terms of revenue.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile application and testing solutions market is anticipated to reach value of ~US$ 25 Bn by 2030. The mobile application and testing solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~17% from 2020 to 2030, in terms of revenue. The growth of the mobile application and testing solutions market is due to the rising adoption of mobile application and testing solutions to enhance the lifecycle of various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and notepads, which in turn has triggered the growth of the market globally. During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to emerge as the leading mobile application and testing solutions market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Growing Popularity of Automated Testing

The growing popularity of automated testing is one of the major reasons driving the demand for mobile testing and software testing services. The popularity of test automation services is increasing among small & medium, and large enterprises, owing to less testing turnaround time. Besides, automated testing is carried out to create, maintain, and execute mobile testing services for various mobile devices and mobile applications. This in turn is expected to be the major factor driving the mobile application and testing solutions market.

Furthermore, various mobile operating systems or platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows have multiple versions. Thus, the complexity of the supported platform can be tested through automated testing, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the mobile application and testing solutions market.

The trend of automated testing for mobile apps is on the rise, primarily driven by shorter time-to-market and requirement for advanced methodologies for mobile test automation. This in turn is boosting the mobile application and testing solutions market.

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions: Market Segmentation

The global mobile application and testing solutions market has been segmented in terms of testing service, OS platform, device, enterprise size, and region. Based on testing service, the market has been classified into manual testing and automated testing. Among OS platforms, the iOS segment dominated the global mobile application and testing solutions market in 2019. Based on enterprise size, the market has been bifurcated into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of device, the smartphone segment dominated the global mobile application and testing solutions market in 2019.

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global mobile application and testing solutions market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the mobile application and testing solutions market during the forecast period. The U.S. is estimated to hold a notable share of the market in North America and the market in the country is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, due to the expansion of the IT sector and introduction of new technologies. Asia Pacific held a substantial share of the global mobile application and testing solutions market in 2019 with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The mobile application and testing solutions market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global mobile application and testing solutions market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the mobile application and testing solutions market.

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile application and testing solutions market. Key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualitest Group, SAP SE, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, TestingXperts, Testlio Inc.,ThinkSys Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc.