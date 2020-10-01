Pico Named “Connectivity Provider of the Year” at the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Market Awards 2020

/EIN News/ -- - Accelerated expansion of its Asia Pacific connectivity presence and on-net offering has fueled strong demand for Pico’s services in the region -



NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, today announced it has achieved the “Connectivity Provider of the Year”, title in the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Market Awards 2020. The awards, which recognize outperformance, innovation and achievement in the Asian capital markets, were announced September 30, 2020.

Serving financial markets clients who demand cutting-edge solutions delivered quickly and accurately but also need flexibility and agility to respond to ever-changing market conditions, Pico has invested heavily in building a comprehensive Asia Pacific (APAC), offering. Consequently, demand from capital markets firms seeking rapid access to APAC markets or sources of liquidity, has increased significantly in the past 12 months.

Commenting on Pico’s win FOW judges said: “Pico has established itself as the leading network and connectivity provider for financial firms, boasting many of the world’s top banks, market-makers and exchanges as clients. The firm continues to grow and expand its infrastructure footprint to new markets and colocation facilities.”

“We sincerely appreciate achieving this important industry recognition for our APAC growth and expansion efforts, and thank our clients, investors and team,” said Roland Hamann, Pico Managing Director and Head of APAC. “Amidst the peaks and troughs of today’s global capital markets landscapes, firms seeking to leverage emerging opportunities and expand their trading strategies into APAC countries, face tighter OPEX controls. Pico’s cost-effective market access on a truly global network, provides the operating advantage clients require to confidently make the right move at the right time.”

Pico already has a comprehensive presence in all primary global market centers. In APAC its data center presence spans, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan with new Thailand and China locations imminent. The firm expects to complete its APAC build in 2021, adding, Australia, India, Malaysia and the Philippines to its global footprint.

Clients can leverage more than 200 global market venues via PicoNet™, the firm’s private ultra low-latency and resilient proprietary network mesh which provides the fastest path connections between on-net colocation sites. This network enables APAC clients to connect within Asia and into Europe and the Americas and vice versa for European and American firms. It is supported by 24/7 local expertise and support services and monitored by Pico’s network performance solution, Corvil Analytics.

In November last year, Singapore-based EDBI became a Pico investor and strategic partner with Pico benefitting from the fund’s strong regional expertise and value creation abilities to propel its Asia Pacific growth.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

