It’s Official: Americans are in the ‘Sick of My Own Cooking’ Phase of Quarantine. CAULIPOWER® Counters Recipe Fatigue With Free Boxes of Their Healthy Meal Hacks

How badly do people want these tasty, healthy, ready-cooked meals? Half admit they would say goodbye to wine, a third would give up sex, and 9% would even part ways with their pets for a week!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a national survey recently conducted by CAULIPOWER , the maker of America's favorite cauliflower crust pizza and the fastest-growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S., 94% of consumers are totally over "quarantine trends" like sourdough and banana bread, and say they would simply prefer tastier, healthier, easier meals. 47% of consumers reported that the most difficult part of quarantine cooking is finding healthy meals that taste good or are easy to make, while 44% said it's avoiding recipe burnout.



CAULIPOWER’s answer to people’s “caul” for culinary assistance is The ‘Sick Of My Own Cooking’ Box - the ultimate solution for all of us who simply want quick, easy meals which are tasty and healthy. This is the FIRST time that the brand will be selling direct to consumer with the launch of their own eCommerce platform, offering a limited supply of 500 boxes at SickOfMyOwnCooking.com beginning October 1st, 2020.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Three (3) of CAULIPOWER’s NEW Riced Cauliflower cups – bursting with never-before-done flavors

The ‘Sick Of My Own Cooking’ Cookbook, with #SimpleAF recipes inspired by CAULIPOWER fans

Three (3) FREE VIP CAULIPOWER coupons (yes – FREE!) good for any of the brand’s products

An exclusive CAULIPOWER oven mitt and pizza cutter

A dreamy candle to keep you Zen after making your 714th meal

“After six months of cooking at home, people are really struggling in the kitchen. Seriously, how far were sourdough loaves and pancake cereal really going to get us?” said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER’s Founder and CEO. “So, when you simply just can’t anymore, CAULIPOWER is offering 500 exclusive ‘Sick Of My Own Cooking’ boxes that will banish your COVID cooking fatigue.”

HOW DO I ORDER MY BOX?

On October 1, 2020, consumers can visit SickOfMyOwnCooking.com to order boxes delivered directly to their home. Best of all, The ‘Sick Of My Own Cooking’ Box, valued at $100, is FREE for consumers. Shoppers will only pay $39.95 for frozen shipping and boxes will ship in late October.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is America's favorite cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest-growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of vegetable-forward meal hacks now includes baked not fried chicken tenders, flavored riced cauliflower, cauliflower tortillas, and sweet potato toast. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com

