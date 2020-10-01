Sophos Ranked 10th in Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250

Sophos Recognized for Strong Business Performance and Security Support During the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, U.K., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, has been ranked 10th in the annual Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250, which recognises private mid-market companies in the UK with the biggest sales. This year’s list is a special COVID-19 edition that also highlights the contribution mid-market companies have made to the UK during the pandemic. It is Sophos’ third appearance in the list since 2011 and its highest ever ranking.



“Sophos is proud to be ranked among the top 10 private mid-market businesses in the UK in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250. It is a particular honor to achieve our highest ever ranking in a year that recognizes not just our commercial performance, but also our support for others during the pandemic,” said Kris Hagerman, CEO, Sophos. “Our next generation security technologies and free tools helped protect organizations as they worked remotely, while our threat researchers and data science teams have advanced our industry-leading capability to identify and block cyberthreats of all types, which sadly have proliferated during this challenging and turbulent period.”

During 2020, Sophos helped organizations to transition securely to remote, virtual working environments, offering centrally managed, intelligent and synchronized security solutions that protect rapidly extended networks and their endpoints. Alongside this, Sophos increased free access to some of its solutions to further protect remote workers.

SophosLabs researchers also regularly uncovered and reported on evolving COVID-19 themed attacks and ransomware targeting newly vulnerable IT infrastructures and employees.

To drive collaboration and speed of response to such threats across the security industry, Sophos established the COVID-19 Cyber Threat Coalition (CCTC), where thousands of private and government organisations united to fight COVID-19 cyberattacks.

Further details of the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 can be found at Fast Track.

