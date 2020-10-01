Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. -- ORA

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: ORA) (Tel Aviv: ORA):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEVADA

MAC COSTAS, Individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated,

Plaintiffs, Case No. 3:18-cv-00271-RCJ-WGC v. Hon. Robert C. Jones ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., ISAAC ANGEL, and DORON BLACHAR, Defendants.

PUBLICATION NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND FAIRNESS HEARING

To: All Persons Who Purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. Securities between August 3, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive

YOU ARE HERBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, that a hearing will be held on January 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. PT before the Honorable Robert C. Jones, United States District Judge of the District of Nevada, in Courtroom 3, Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse, 400 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501, to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement for $3,750,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the settlement proceeds is fair and reasonable; (3) whether the application for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount and reimbursement of expenses of not more than $115,000 should be approved; (4) whether the application for a service award to Lead Plaintiff of up to $20,000 to compensate it for its time and contributions to the case should be approved; and (5) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement and Release dated June 8, 2020 (the “Stipulation”) filed with the Court.

If you have not received the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”) and Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain them free of charge at www.strategicclaims.net or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Ormat Securities Litigation Claims Administrator

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel.: 866-274-4004

Fax: 610-565-7985

info@strategicclaims.net

If you purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat”) securities between August 3, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim, unless you request exclusion from the Settlement Class, in the manner set forth in the Notice, no later than December 11, 2020.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement proceeds, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than December 11, 2020 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and service Award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the Notice and received no later than 5 P.M. PT on January 4, 2021, by each of the following:

CLERK OF COURT:



Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of Nevada

400 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89501 LEAD COUNSEL:



Jeremy A. Lieberman

Murielle Steven Walsh

Eric D. Gottlieb

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, Floor 20

New York, NY 10016 DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL:



Douglas P. Baumstein

Dominique Forrest

WHITE & CASE LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions, you may call or write to Lead Counsel at:

Jeremy A. Lieberman

Murielle Steven Walsh

Eric D. Gottlieb

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, Floor 20

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 661-1100

Fax: (917) 463-1044

jalieberman@pomlaw.com

mjsteven@pomlaw.com

egottlieb@pomlaw.com