Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. -- ORA
/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: ORA) (Tel Aviv: ORA):
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF NEVADA
|MAC COSTAS, Individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated,
|Plaintiffs,
|Case No. 3:18-cv-00271-RCJ-WGC
|v.
|Hon. Robert C. Jones
|ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., ISAAC ANGEL, and DORON BLACHAR,
|Defendants.
PUBLICATION NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND FAIRNESS HEARING
To: All Persons Who Purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. Securities between August 3, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive
YOU ARE HERBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, that a hearing will be held on January 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. PT before the Honorable Robert C. Jones, United States District Judge of the District of Nevada, in Courtroom 3, Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse, 400 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501, to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement for $3,750,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the settlement proceeds is fair and reasonable; (3) whether the application for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount and reimbursement of expenses of not more than $115,000 should be approved; (4) whether the application for a service award to Lead Plaintiff of up to $20,000 to compensate it for its time and contributions to the case should be approved; and (5) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement and Release dated June 8, 2020 (the “Stipulation”) filed with the Court.
If you have not received the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”) and Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain them free of charge at www.strategicclaims.net or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:
Ormat Securities Litigation Claims Administrator
c/o Strategic Claims Services
P.O. Box 230
600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205
Media, PA 19063
Tel.: 866-274-4004
Fax: 610-565-7985
info@strategicclaims.net
If you purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat”) securities between August 3, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim, unless you request exclusion from the Settlement Class, in the manner set forth in the Notice, no later than December 11, 2020.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement proceeds, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than December 11, 2020 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and service Award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the Notice and received no later than 5 P.M. PT on January 4, 2021, by each of the following:
|
CLERK OF COURT:
Clerk of the Court
United States District Court
District of Nevada
400 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89501
|
LEAD COUNSEL:
Jeremy A. Lieberman
Murielle Steven Walsh
Eric D. Gottlieb
POMERANTZ LLP
600 Third Avenue, Floor 20
New York, NY 10016
|
DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL:
Douglas P. Baumstein
Dominique Forrest
WHITE & CASE LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions, you may call or write to Lead Counsel at:
Jeremy A. Lieberman
Murielle Steven Walsh
Eric D. Gottlieb
POMERANTZ LLP
600 Third Avenue, Floor 20
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 661-1100
Fax: (917) 463-1044
jalieberman@pomlaw.com
mjsteven@pomlaw.com
egottlieb@pomlaw.com
|DATED: September 3, 2020
|BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES
|DISTRICT COURT FOR THE
|DISTRICT OF NEVADA