Entrepix Medical Announces the Launch of Transformational Surgical Blade Technology Focused on Patient Healing

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepix Medical, LLC, a medical technology startup focused on applying advanced nano-polishing technology used in microchip manufacturing to surgical devices, today announced the launch of Planatome® Technology. This patented technology produces a radically unique, patient-focused surgical blade with an ultra-smooth, precise and consistent cutting surface that dramatically minimizes surgically-induced tissue trauma.



Historically, the scalpel has remained largely unchanged since its original 1915 patent. Even today, the manufacturing process produces a cutting edge covered with grind defects, which results in significant and undue tissue trauma during surgical incisions. Planatome Technology transforms the 100+ year-old scalpel by applying a patented, nano-polishing process that eliminates the manufacturing defects found on all standard scalpels, resulting in an ultra-smooth surgical blade yielding dramatic improvements to post-operative outcomes, such as faster healing with less infections, increased wound strength with reduced scarring, and less pain with reduced nerve damage.

“Our atomically smooth surgical blades are unlike all other scalpels on the market, with inherent benefits to the patient that are innately intuitive and can be life-changing,” commented Tim Tobin, Chief Executive Officer of Entrepix Medical. “By employing a proven technology from the semiconductor industry, then adapting and perfecting it for use on surgical instruments, we provide surgeons an extraordinary version of their current preferred devices, dramatically transforming healing expectations through next-level performance. Research shows significant benefits when using a Planatome blade compared to a standard scalpel.”

Multiple studies have shown wound closure rates from a Planatome incision at over 90% after just 24 hours, a dramatic improvement over the 10% achieved with traditional scalpels. The ultra smooth surface of the Planatome blade produces significantly reduced tissue trauma as compared to that from the jagged surface of a traditional scalpel. The result is less swelling and ultimately a considerable reduction in scarring, both size and variation.

An additional study focused on regeneration of nerves incised with a Planatome blade compared to those with a standard scalpel. This data showed the nerves cut with a Planatome blade regenerate more efficiently resulting in less post-operative nerve damage. After surgery, the degree of functional recovery relies on rapid regeneration of nerves to prevent irreversible muscle denervation. To that end, nerves incised with a Planatome blade showed a 25% recovery at five weeks while a nerve cut with a standard scalpel showed only 9% recovery. At 12 weeks, the nerves incised with a Planatome blade showed a 92% recovery post-operatively.

Further analysis also showed a rapid reduction in pain markers when using a Planatome blade. Observations from 24 hours post-op indicate the macrophage density, which is an indicator for pain levels, created from a standard scalpel is 160% higher than that of the Planatome blade. The macrophage density from a Planatome incision was not only more than 60% lower on day one, it also returned to baseline faster, indicating less post-operative pain. “Independent market research has shown that patients and surgeons alike are universally most concerned by the risks associated with post operative complications,” noted Bill Fender, President & COO of Entrepix Medical. “A Planatome blade is the only surgical instrument of its kind that provides the atomic level precision and consistency required to minimize these potential complications. With three additional patents pending, the benefits of Planatome Technology will capture the scalpel and extend to a host of additional surgical instruments.”

