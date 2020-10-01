CEOCFO Magazine covers Financial Services, COVID-19 Vaccine, Stroke Recovery, Cybersecurity, Drug Delivery

CEOCFO interviews CEOs from Integrated Financial Holdings Inc., PDS Biotechnology Corporation, Cognivive Inc., Decypher Technologies, Berkshire Biomedical

We show that within fourteen days of vaccination, we could induce about a thirty to forty-fold increase in both virus-specific helper and killer T-cells against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus.” — Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, US, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Eric J. Bergevin, President & CEO of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: IFHI), a North Carolina-based financial services holding company, specializing in small business lending solutions and targeted bank deposit products to underserved verticals.

“We are in a unique position which allows us to supplement and fulfill the needs of our financial institution and small business customers and everything we do revolves around trying to satisfy those needs,” said Mr. Bergevin during the interview. When asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse what is included in the Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. rebranding, Mr. Bergevin said, “Integrated Financial Holdings, or “IFH”, is the parent company of six wholly owned subsidiaries, West Town Bank & Trust, West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., Windsor Advantage, LLC, SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, and Patriarch, LLC. It also maintains an ownership interest in two additional financial services companies, VeriLeaf, Inc. and Dogwood State Bank, as well as a joint venture at the Bank-level with West Town Payments, LLC. We are also in the process of rolling out another venture which will be known as West Town Leasing, LLC.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/integratedfinancialholdings20.html)

CEOCFO Magazine spoke with New Jersey-based PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) CEO and Director, Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo about how they are rapidly gaining recognition with transformational cancer immunotherapies and vaccines. Dr. Bedu-Addo, told CEOCFO Senior Editor, Lynn Fosse, “We have a technology that has demonstrated very clearly, both in preclinical models and in humans, that it induces both these strong killer T-cell responses and neutralizing antibody responses. That is why we decided to initiate work in COVID-19 and focus on developing a second generation COVID-19 vaccine.”

As to how PDS Biotechnology is applying their Versamune® technology to infectious diseases, Dr. Bedu-Addo said, “We understand the importance of T-cells and also recognize that killer T-cell induction is one of the significant limitations of the current vaccine technologies. We have a technology that has demonstrated very clearly, both in preclinical models and in humans, that it induces both these strong killer T-cell responses and neutralizing antibody responses. That is why we decided to initiate work in COVID-19 and focus on developing a second generation COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the reason we call it a second-generation vaccine is because many of the vaccines that are already in rapid development have really focused on neutralizing antibodies. We said, ‘Let us just develop a vaccine that generates a broader range of protective immune responses, that could also potentially provide protection against future mutations of the virus,’ so that is what we are doing. Our initial preclinical studies looked at a couple of things. First, could our Versamune®-based vaccine generate a rapid T-cell response as well as a rapid antibody response? The answer to that question was yes. We show that within fourteen days of vaccination, we could induce about a thirty to forty-fold increase in both virus-specific helper and killer T-cells against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/pdsbiotechnology20.html)

Cognivive Inc. tells CEOCFO readers how they are transforming recovery from stroke with their at home personalized virtually reality treatment games. Co-founder, CEO and CSO Dr. Tony J. Simon told Lynn, “Our solution provides patients with a lot more treatment and also ensures a lot more access to care for many more patients, all at very low cost. Therefore, specialist clinicians can treat many people, hopefully much more quickly, that get better outcomes and also save the health system a tremendous amount of money.”

Asked what the concept is behind Cognivive, Dr. Simon said, “Cognivive is a company that develops what are called digital therapeutics, which fit into the regulatory category of software as a medical device. Our focus is on treatments that improve the functioning of the brain and how it controls motor and behavioral functions. Unlike pharmaceuticals, the mechanism of action targets information processing, which is a common feature of computing machinery and the brain. So, because most central nervous system functions are defined and measured in terms of behavior and, as I like to say – “you can’t swallow behaviors” – most brain-based treatment require a very different kind of medical intervention. Our first target is to address the issue of neuro-motor control and cognitive recovery after stroke but our treatment system is really a platform on which we plan to deliver treatments for a range of brain-based disorders.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/cognivive20.html)

Interviewing Decypher Technologies’ President and CEO Farr Shepherd, CEOCFO features a top Colorado IT provider offering cybersecurity, managed services and one of the nation’s best cellular DAS teams. Mr. Shepherd tells Lynn Fosse, “Decypher and other trend setting Managed Service Providers are working hard to keep the workforce of tomorrow securely connected and productive as the evolution of how business will be conducted in the future changes before our very eyes.”

As to their part in aiding the workforce during the COVID Pandemic, Mr. Shepherd responded, “The impact the COVID Pandemic is having on our lives has and will continue to change the way we work. Decypher and other trend setting Managed Service Providers are working hard to keep the workforce of tomorrow securely connected and productive as the evolution of how business will be conducted in the future changes before our very eyes.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/decyphertechnologies20.html)

Dallas, Texas-based Berkshire Biomedical with their Cloud-based COPA™ system, uses biometrics to deliver the exact drug dosage to the intended user, CEO, Rudy Mazzocchi, tells CEOCFO, “We believe that the COPA System, with its innovative approach to personalized prescription and drug delivery to the Intended User can be a leading product in this transformation to virtual care.”

Discussing how their COPA System works, Mr. Mazzocchi said, “Our COPA System is a handheld device—that is small enough to fit in the patient’s hand. It has an internal chamber where the vial of oral liquid medication is locked into position. The device will be procured from the pharmacist with your prescription and the dosage that is prescribed to the patient comes in standard amber vials. You may get a one month or three-month supply of these vials. A key component of our technology is the Smart Cap which snaps on top of the standard vial to keep all medications secure. It is provided by the pharmacists and that is what interfaces with the device itself. It makes that connection specifically with the particular device, the corresponding patient, and specific medication prescription. Then, when a patient receives the COPA System it is scanned and activated by the pharmacy and corresponds to whom we refer to as the Intended User.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/berkshirebiomedical20.html)



About CEOCFO Magazine:

CEOCFO Magazine, is an independent business news and investment publication that highlights important technology, products, services, medical, natural health clean-tech and financial companies. Publishing since September 1999, CEOCFO brings interviews with CEOs and other top executives in their own words and thoughts to our worldwide readership. In a CEOCFO interview you will find salient insights into product discovery, development, go to market strategy, customer and partnership acquisition and retention.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-431-3400

lf@ceocfomail.com