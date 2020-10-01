Pioneering Online Healthcare Community Launches with a Genetic Bang

Healthcare Innovators Sponsor and Showcase the Debut of the Practice Experts Collaborative

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Practice Experts Collaborative today announced its launch as an innovative online knowledge-sharing and collaboration community for holistic healthcare practitioners and practices. The ground-breaking community was created to elevate the careers of healthcare practitioners, improve the performance of healthcare practices and, most importantly, enhance the health and well-being of patients battling a range of complex diseases and chronic illnesses.

“We created the Collaborative to be a multi-faceted support system for a healthcare environment that has grown increasingly complex,” explains Richard Hoffmann, founding executive director of the Practice Experts Collaborative. “The idea for our community grew from a loud and consistent cry for help we’ve been hearing for years from practitioners who are increasingly overwhelmed by their profession.”

Major fractures in the pharmaceutical-centric healthcare system, an accelerating plethora of health and wellness companies that propose to offer better solutions, and patients who arrive armed with a vast array of health information from the internet have created a daunting and exhausting challenge to arrive at the best diagnostic and treatment protocols for patient care. The Practice Experts Collaborative addresses those problems by surrounding practitioners with seasoned experts who can help them navigate to better solutions for their patients, as well as more effective business models for their practices.

Healthcare Innovators Lead the Way

“We’ve been blessed to attract some of the brightest and most forward-thinking authorities from across the disciplines of Functional, Integrative, Lifestyle and Personalized Medicine to serve as advisors, coaches, consultants and mentors to the practitioner members of our community,” continued Hoffmann. “One shining example is Dr. J Dunn, who stepped in early to be one of our mentors, offer the services of her epigenetics companies, and sponsor the launch of our community. We view Dr. Dunn and her work in genetics-based healthcare as lead points of the arrow in the successful diagnosis and treatment of the most complex health conditions. We could think of no better way to launch the Collaborative than by highlighting her pioneering work as a showcase for the power of our community.”

Dr. Dunn is the founder and CEO of My Happy Genes, Inc., a cutting edge supplier of genetic testing and reporting, as well as Wholistic Methylation, an educational company that trains practitioners globally on the application of epigenetics and methylation. The release of her newest course for practitioners, “Wholistic Methylation Level 1: Getting Started with the Wholistic Methylation System” coincided perfectly with the launch of the Collaborative.

“We’re delighted to offer our expertise within the Practice Experts Collaborative community,” said Dr. Dunn. “We’ve found it to be an ideal interactive platform that enables us to communicate with colleagues, work with practitioners and explore the leading edges of our discipline with like-minded collaborators. There is nothing else like it in the field of healthcare.”

Another early corporate sponsor of the Collaborative is MindBody Talent LLC, a talent recruitment, placement and practice optimization services company that serves the Holistic Healthcare community. “Our work with practices and practitioners across the spectrum of Functional, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine highlighted the need for experts to help navigate that growing, complex and fast-evolving landscape,” said Robin Stewart, co-founder and CEO of MindBody Talent. “We were gratified to offer our support to the creation and launch of the Practice Experts Collaborative. Our team anticipates a long and productive partnership in raising the tide of healthcare for practitioners and patients alike.”

Robin Stewart serves as a designated “Practice Expert” within the Collaborative, providing guidance to practices seeking to recruit top talent, as well as to practitioners seeking placement into the best practices. MindBody Talent also has a corporate presence in the Collaborative, offering recruitment, placement and practice optimization services.

“Dr. Dunn, Robin Stewart and their respective companies provide great examples of the support system we’re providing to healthcare practices and practitioners,” Richard Hoffmann summarized. “We have been awed and inspired by the range and depth of expertise that we’ve attracted in a very short time. From those early foundations, we anticipate that the Practice Experts Collaborative will rapidly grow to be a major force in the transformation of healthcare.”