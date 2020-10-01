Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II to Sponsor First Annual SPAC Opportunity Summit on October 19th, Presented by Penn SPAC Club and Virtual Event Specialists Momentum Events

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Penn SPAC Club announced the launch of The First Annual SPAC Opportunity Summit, presented in partnership with Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: LCAPU) and virtual event specialists Momentum Events.



The Summit, which is set to take place virtually on Monday, October 19th, will connect the SPAC industry with startups around the world supported by one of the most prominent business schools in the world. Produced by the Penn SPAC Club in partnership with Momentum Events, The SPAC Opportunity Summit will feature Wharton Faculty including Mauro Guillen, Wharton Alumni Sir Martin Franklin, Mark Ein and Steve McLaughlin, SPAC industry executives Steven Levine, Ophir Sternberg, Chinh Chu and Wharton Member and Penn SPAC Club founder Matias Urcuyo. SPACInsider founder Kristi Marvin will also support this event as a marketing and research partner. These experts with real experience in the SPAC market will provide a clear baseline understanding of the current SPAC landscape as well as strategies for taking advantage of emerging opportunities in this space.

The SPAC Opportunity Summit’s presenting sponsor, Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II, Chairman and CEO Ophir Sternberg said, “In the last few months, we have seen a significant barrage in SPAC activity. With billions ready to deploy, we are seeing a plethora of great companies go public through SPACs as opposed to traditional methods. We would like to use this opportunity to share valuable knowledge on the market dynamics and opportunities being sought-after.”

Mariposa Capital’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Martin Franklin said, “After being involved with blank checks for nearly 15 years I have learned all about the business, what works and what does not. I am eager to relay some of the experiences I have had and what I believe is next for special purpose acquisition companies. As an alum of the University of Pennsylvania, I would also like to give back and inform students about this alternative which is rapidly evolving before our eyes.”

Wharton Professor Mauro Guillen, said, “This event featuring all the industry experts in the SPAC market will add tremendous value and insight into how investors and sponsors are viewing this alternative to the traditional IPO route, which has been reborn in a new light.”

“In the next decade there will be many new trends which we have never seen before come to light and the SPAC market just might be one of these,” added Professor Guillen.

SPAC Opportunity Summit Co-founder and Producer and the Penn SPAC Club President Matias Urcuyo said, “These investment vehicles have stemmed from the continued democratization of information which will continue impacting the financial markets for decades to come. SPACs are the future way that companies will now want to raise funds by promoting aligned deal structures and providing the ability for retail investors to also get involved in the fundraising process which democratized investing for many.”

For more information on the SPAC Opportunity Summit and all future activities, please visit momentumevents.com/spacoppsummit/.

Media Contact:

Ashley Spitz

Lionheart Acquisition Corp.

ashley@lionheartacquisitioncorp.com