Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8% And To Target $12.74 Billion By 2023
The use of dental implants & prosthetic to increase in the near future, owing to the rise in prevalence of dental caries, periodontal procedure across geography
Increased popularity of dental tourism, high prevalence of dental diseases, & rise in awareness regarding oral health are expected to boost growth of the global dental implants and prosthetics market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global dental implants and prosthetics market highlights that the market is expected to reach $7.68 billion by 2017, from $12.74 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the dental implants and prosthetics market.
The dental implants and prosthetics report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Growth in dental tourism and increase in the prevalence of dental diseases drive the growth of the global dental implants and prosthetics market. In addition, rise in consumption of tobacco and alcohol and increased demand for cosmetic dentistry have supplemented the market growth. However, high cost of dental products, limited reimbursements, and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness regarding oral health and increase in disposable income in the developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Dental prosthetics segment to manifest fastest growth by 2023
The dental prosthetics segment is expected to portray the fastest growth in the market, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry including tooth replacement, restoration, and tooth whitening. However, the dental implants segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of the total market revenue, owing to high prevalence of tooth loss due to lack of oral hygiene and negligence.
Metals segment holds the largest share in the market
Based on material, the report splits into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterial, out of which the metal segment is expected to garner the maximum share of the market by 2023, contributing about 55% share of the market. However, the ceramics segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the study period, owing to their unique characteristics including biocompatibility, high density, and capability to withstand abuse.
Asia-Pacific region governs the market
Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in incidence of dental caries and growth in consumer awareness in the developing countries such as India and China. However, Europe held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about 41% of the total market revenue, owing to high prevalence of dental issues including periodontal diseases in the region. The other regions studied in the report are North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The Major Key Players Are:
Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Avinent Implant System, S.L., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., and Bicon, LLC.
Key Findings of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:
• The plate-form dental implants segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
• Europe accounted for a dominant position in the regional landscape in 2016, occupying a share of more than two-fifths of the total market.
• In 2016, the dental implants segment accounted for a share of more than half of the total dental implants and prosthetics market.
• The metals segment accounted for a share of more than half of the global dental implants and prosthetics market, by material in 2016.
