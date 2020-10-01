The International Architecture for Resolving Sovereign Debt Involving Private-Sector Creditors—Recent Developments, Challenges, And Reform Options
Publication Date:
October 1, 2020
There have been significant developments in sovereign debt restructuring involving private-sector creditors since the IMF’s last stocktaking in 2014. While the current contractual approach has been largely effective in resolving sovereign debt cases since 2014, it has gaps that could pose challenges in future restructurings.
Policy Paper No. 2020/043
English
9781513557472/2663-3493
PPEA2020043
Paper
52